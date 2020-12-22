Hall of Fame LB Greene, 58, dies

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Pro Football Hall of Fame outside linebacker Kevin Greene stands on the sideline during warmups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh. Hall of Fame linebacker Greene, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, has died. He was 58. Greene died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, the family confirmed, as did the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Kevin Greene will be remembered for his long blond hair, his charisma, and the havoc he created for opposing quarterbacks.

The Hall of Fame linebacker, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, died Monday, it was confirmed by the family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was 58.

No cause of death was given.

A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his 15-year NFL career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198). He also had 23 forced fumbles and five interceptions.

He played for the Los Angeles Rams (1985-92), Pittsburgh Steelers (1993-95), Carolina Panthers (1996, 1998-99) and San Francisco 49ers (1997). He was All-Pro in 1994 and 1996.

Dom Capers, who coached Greene in Pittsburgh and Carolina, said Greene "had such a great passion for the game."

"He had an infectious personality," Capers said. "He influenced everybody that he was around. Everyone had a tremendous amount of respect for him because he not only produced as a player, but because as good of a player as he was he was an even better person."

Greene was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

He had 14 or more sacks in three different seasons, including twice with the Panthers late in his career.