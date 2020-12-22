Hogs make cut for 4-star California guard

ESPN 4-star prospect Ramel Lloyd Jr. has included Arkansas in his list of top eight schools.

Lloyd, 6-6, 195 pounds, of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, also listed Arizona, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington, Nebraska, Illinois and Baylor.

ESPN rates him the No. 11 shooting guard and No. 53 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

"Arkansas' staff has been in constant contact with me and my family and we have been able to build a good relationship," Lloyd said. "Love the play style and the fan base is second to none."

The Razorbacks have a lot of connections with Lloyd.

Family friend Pete Davis is a former Michigan State and NBA point guard who played for Arkansas coach Eric Musselman’s father, Bill, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Davis, who was a mentor to Ramel Lloyd Sr. in college, has known the younger Lloyd since birth and is fondly called 'uncle' by Lloyd Jr. Musselman was in high school when he and Davis first met.

The elder Lloyd played shooting guard at Syracuse for a season before transferring to Long Beach State, where he led the Big West Conference in scoring and was named first-team All-Conference in 2001.

He was hosted by associate head coach David Patrick, who was a point guard for the Orange in 1996, during Lloyd’s Syracuse official visit.

Lloyd Sr. is also familiar with Arkansas director of student-athlete development Earl Boykins, who was a standout at Eastern Michigan before playing 13 years in the NBA. One of Boykins’ and Eastern Michigan’s biggest wins came against Syracuse and Lloyd when the Eagles defeated Syracuse in 1996.