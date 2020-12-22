Happy birthday (Dec. 22): Doors open this year, doors to opportunity, adventure, friendship, and doors to where the money is. Each opening is remarkable in its way, though none so much as the opening of the innermost door, which happens solely at your discretion (though with consent partly unconscious) because love is worth it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's something you're better at than anyone around. The fact that it's offbeat makes it all the more exciting. Acknowledge, praise, celebrate this unique manner in which you can't be outdone, champ!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The reason to be confident isn't so that you can feel better about what you're doing. The confidence is for them. It will help them feel stable. From that stability, all can do their best work.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): One reason you strive to listen and observe keenly is you realize the power that lends. To see something in a person they cannot see and relay it with gentle clarity -- this is a rare and life-changing gift.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If you can't to drum up confidence in your message, say nothing. Do more research, formulate your opinion, write it out, check it. The high level of care you give to communication will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Maybe you're not the one making a decision, but if you're pretty sure you're not going to rebel, then get on board as quickly as possible. The reward will be the thrill of momentum, which is lost on those who hesitate and vacillate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): People around you have had enough of superficiality. They long for the kind of fresh depth that you so readily offer in even the most casual of interactions. It's no wonder you're so popular.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Act practically; act now. To dilly-dally is to fall prey to the perils of doubt and inertia. Consider that most of the evil in the world is not a product of active malevolence but of stagnation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The key to change isn't anything particularly magical. It's in creating different rhythms and patterns in your days. How can you make healthy habits more addicting so they'll catch on?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll be the initiator of wonderful things, for instance connecting with friends, perhaps remotely. Bonds will be strengthened through laughter and sharing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Certain forces gain intensity as they lose visibility. Persuasion is like this. Influence is most effective when it is unfelt. Love is the opposite. It's strongest when demonstrated visibly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A solitary mood sets in for part of the day, providing a chance to hear quiet messages from your own heart. Out of caring and curiosity, people will check in whether you want them to or not.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As for rock-solid stability, there is very little of it in the civilized world. However, if you can promise to be there for yourself and accept yourself as you are, the trouble (which springs from insecurity) will avoid you.

WARRIOR MOON KICKS OFF SEASON

To defeat an aggressor or outwit a bully — there are few things in life more rewarding. Still, for the most part, working well together, by setting up relationships of mutual respect and balanced collaboration, renders confrontation entirely unnecessary. The admirable course will be quiet, productive and drama-free.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a Leo with a full and typical work and family life who wants to write an opera. Why? And how will I ever finish when no one around me cares or even wants me to do it?”

A: The problem is that many of the things worth doing this week are personal and pertain to individual interests and curiosities that will be subverted due to a lack of reinforcement from the outside world. The lack of external structure has nothing to do with the importance of the pursuit. It is the rare and driven individual who can lock onto an endeavor despite a lack of accountability or support from the world. Therefore, those who have tuned into an internal calling must find a way to create systems and structures for their accomplishment and then (and this is the crucial and oft-missing part of the equation) believe in those systems and structures wholeheartedly. In other words, if you are to make this happen, dear Leo, you must make a practice of believing in how important it is. Find and create supporters, trainers, deadlines and systems of accountability and reward. Even if you have to pay for these things, consider it a necessary expense.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Among the hottest-selling Christmas music of 2020 is Meghan Trainor’s album “A Very Trainor Christmas,” featuring a feel-good selection of originals and classics. The Grammy winner has been a television talent judge, the voice of a Fairy Godmother, and her greatest calling is currently being realized as she’s expecting a baby boy in 2021. This Capricorn has her natal sun, Mars, Uranus and Neptune all in the sign of moguls. Natal Mercury and Venus are in fiery Sagittarius, a source of endless moxie and enthusiasm.