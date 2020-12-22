Judge again blocks Arkansas abortion restrictions

A federal judge late Tuesday halted a set of Arkansas abortion regulations from taking effect.

Those laws, which place new restrictions on abortion practices, took effect Tuesday, but a temporary restraining order from U.S. District Court Judge Kristine G. Baker struck those laws for the time being.

The ruling comes after the American Civil Liberties Union, representing abortion providers in Arkansas, asked Baker to block the statutes from being enforced. It is the latest order in a years-long legal fight over a controversial set of abortion laws the state Legislature passed in 2017.

Baker stopped the laws from taking effect before, but that ruling was remanded by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

