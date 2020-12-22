Morgan headlines 6 Hogs on All-SEC teams

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan gives a thumbs up prior to a play during a game against Florida on Nov. 14, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

FAYETTEVILLE — Four Arkansas football players were named to the All-SEC first and second teams on Tuesday, and two others were named to the freshman team.

Senior linebacker Grant Morgan, a native of Greenwood, was the Razorbacks’ lone first-team selection. He is Arkansas’ first All-SEC first team pick by the league’s coaches since Dan Skipper in 2016, and the first Razorbacks defender to earn the honor since Martrell Spaight in 2014.

Morgan, who did not play in Arkansas’ regular-season finale vs. Alabama, recorded 111 total tackles in nine games played, including two 19-tackle performances. He also tallied a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Morgan is the only player in FBS to record at least 12 tackles in six games this season.

Sophomore wide receiver Treylon Burks, junior linebacker Bumper Pool and freshman safety Jalen Catalon were named to the All-SEC second team. Catalon was also named to the All-SEC freshman team along with offensive lineman Brady Latham and tight end Hudson Henry.

Catalon is the first Arkansas defensive back since Tramain Thomas in 2010 to earn All-SEC recognition. He intercepted three passes and leads all FBS freshmen with 99 total tackles.

Burks put together a career year, leading the Razorbacks with 820 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He is the first Arkansas receiver to garner All-SEC recognition since Drew Morgan in 2015.

Burks finished with 100-plus receiving yards in four games and 90-plus yards two other times. In the 50-48 loss at Missouri, he caught 10 passes for a career-high 206 yards and a touchdown.

Pool totaled 101 tackles and added 6.5 tackles for loss and 5 pass breakups. Pool’s best game of the season came at Mississippi State when he recorded 20 tackles and helped the Razorbacks snap their losing streak in SEC play. He became one of only nine SEC players to reach the 20-tackle mark in the last 10 seasons.

Latham started all 10 games at left guard and did not allow a sack this season. He is the first Arkansas offensive lineman to earn freshman team honors since Denver Kirkland in 2013.

Henry, a Little Rock native, caught 16 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown in six games played. The last Arkansas tight end to be named to the All-SEC freshman team was his brother, Hunter, in 2013.

The Associated Press is expected to release its All-SEC teams Wednesday.