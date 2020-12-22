Musselman to miss Abilene Christian game

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is shown during a game against Southern on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Gunnar Rathbun, University of Arkansas Razorback Athletics )

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman will miss Tuesday’s home game against Abilene Christian due to covid-19 protocols, according to a release.

Razorbacks associate head coach David Patrick, who is in his first season at Arkansas, will serve as the team’s interim head coach in Musselman’s absence. Patrick was the head coach at UC Riverside from 2018-20.

According to the release, Musselman was informed Tuesday morning that a men’s basketball staff member tested positive for covid-19. Those considered close contacts are now following quarantine guidelines.

Musselman will continue to be a part of team meetings virtually while in quarantine. He is the second Razorbacks head coach to miss a game this year for coronavirus-related reasons.

Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman missed the Florida game after testing positive for the virus.