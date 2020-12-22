NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Winter fishing tactics are putting fish in the boat.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends fishing for black bass with crank baits, jig and pigs, spinner baits, jerk baits or Alabama rigs. Try for crappie 10 to 20 feet deep around brush.

Fishing guide Jon Conklin reports striped bass are biting brood minnows or shad from Rocky Branch park upstream into the White and War Eagle river arms. Finding shad with a depth finder is key. Stripers, white bass and walleye may be near the shad.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville recommends trying for walleye with jerk baits or small crank baits in bright colors.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good fly fishing for trout with woolly buggers. Size 16 midges fished under an indicator may also work for fly fishing in low water. Good colors are copper and black, red and silver or root beer. Size 14 bead-head, rabbit-hair nymphs are another good choice.

The top lures are small jigs in olive combined with orange or black. The top baits are Power Bait in bright colors tipped with a waxworm or nightcrawlers.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office reports little fishing activity. Try for crappie with black hair jigs. Use a jig and pig or plastic worm to catch black bass. Work lures slowly. The lake will close Wednesday and reopen on Jan. 15.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office recommends fishing for black bass with black or red creature baits, such as lizards, plastic worms or Zoom Baby Brush Hogs.

Anglers report catching crappie by trolling with crank baits that dive 6 to 7 feet deep. The lake will close Wednesday and reopen on Jan. 15.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass with jerk baits or Alabama rigs at all Bella Vista lakes. Try for bluegill with worms six to 10 feet deep. Trout at Lake Brittany are biting Power Bait or small spoons.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at Swepco Lake with swim baits or plastic worms.

Siloam Springs Lake

Stroud recommends trying for crappie with minnows 10 feet deep.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for largemouth bass at Grand Lake. Use Alabama rigs, crank baits or spinner baits around docks and along flats and points. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or minnows around docks and brush.

At Lake Tenkiller, white bass fishing is fair with spoons or jigs. Try creek channels, flats and points. Try for black bass with jig and pigs or plastic worms.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service reports black bass are biting well 35 to 55 feet deep over the tops of trees in the middle of creek arms. Work a jigging spoon or swim bait over the treetops.

On cloudy, breezy days, use a jerk bait along channel swings in creek arms or on the main lake. A jig and pig is working well for black bass in the Kings River arm.