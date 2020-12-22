NWA outdoor briefs

Chapter sets First Day hike

The Sugar Creek chapter of The Ozark Society will host a First Day hike at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 in Bentonville. Meet at the Compton Gardens parking area two blocks north of the town square. The hike will be three to four miles on paved and soft-surface trails. All hikers are welcome. Social distance guidelines will be observed. For details call 479-273-2394.

Anglers ready for contest

The annual Polar Bear Bass Tournament at Beaver Lake will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 1 out of Prairie Creek park.

Entry fee is $80 per boat. Entries must be paid in cash at Prairie Creek park on tournament morning. First prize is $1,000, with more cash prizes awarded depending on the number of entries.

Centers reduce hours

Visitor centers at Arkansas State Parks are on a reduced operating schedule until further notice because of a statewide increase in covid-19 virus cases.

Visitor centers at Devil's Den, Hobbs, Withrow Springs, Lake Fort Smith and Prairie Grove Battlefield state parks in Northwest Arkansas are closed Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice.

Trails remain open every day. Contactless check-in for cabins and campsites will continue.

Lakes close temporarily

Lake Sequoyah and Lake Fayetteville will be closed Wednesday through Jan. 14 for their seasonal closure. Trails at both lakes remain open.

Annual city permits for boating and fishing may be purchased when the lakes reopen in January. A permit is good for both lakes.

Staff to issue hay permits

Buffalo National River will accept public bid applications through Jan. 15 for permits to cut hay on 27 designated fields on public land along the river.

Buffalo National River maintains hay fields that visually preserve the agricultural history of the area and provide habitat for animals.

Hard copies of the permit bid package, which include details about each permit and associated fields such as maps, approximate acreages, bid instructions, and a sample permit with conditions, may be requested by calling the Buffalo National River office in Harrison at 870-365-2732 or emailing buff_superintendent@nps.gov.

Corps offers winter camping

Winter camping is available at several parks on Beaver Lake and on the White River below Beaver Dam. Sites may be reserved at recreation.gov or by calling 877-444-6777. All payments will be made online or over the phone.

Camping is available on the lake at these parks: Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and War Eagle. Dam Site River park below Beaver Dam is also open for winter camping.

Grants benefit watersheds

Some landowners in the Beaver Lake watershed may be eligible for funding assistance to conduct voluntary agricultural conservation practices that protect water quality.

Over $2 million dollars in federal funding has been allocated to assist landowners in the Brush Creek and Roberts Creek watersheds in Madison and Washington counties. These are part of the larger Beaver Lake watershed.

For details contact the Beaver Watershed Alliance, info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or call 479-750-8007.