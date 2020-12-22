Off The Wire

BASEBALL

La Russa pleads in DUI case

Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix. La Russa, 76, pleaded guilty Monday to reckless driving in Maricopa County Justice Court. La Russa was sentenced to one day of home detention, fined nearly $1,400 and is required to complete 20 hours of community service. Lawrence Kazan, La Russa's lawyer, said his client underwent alcohol counseling after his arrest. The arrest occurred Feb. 24, but the charges were filed Oct. 28 -- one day before his hiring by Chicago.

Giants sign Brebbia

The San Francisco Giants signed John Brebbia to an $800,000, one-year deal Monday, taking a chance on the right-handed reliever coming off Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old Brebbia spent his first three seasons with St. Louis, but he was nontendered by the Cardinals on Dec. 2. He is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 2 saves in 161 career games, all in relief. Brebbia had right elbow surgery June 3 and missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Giants said in a news release that he is progressing well with his rehab and throwing program this offseason.

BASKETBALL

Bucks forfeit pick

The Milwaukee Bucks were docked a 2022 second-round pick after the NBA determined the team held discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic or his agent before it was allowed under free agency rules. The league said Monday the Bucks' rule violation constituted "conduct detrimental to the NBA." Reports surfaced in the days leading to the start of last month's free agency period that the Bucks had agreed on a sign-and-trade that would have brought Bogdanovic and Justin James to Milwaukee while sending Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to the Sacramento Kings. The trade fizzled as the NBA announced it was investigating whether the move had been agreed upon earlier than league rules allow. Bogdanovic, a restricted free agent, ended up signing with Atlanta when Sacramento chose to not match the Hawks' four-year, $72 million offer sheet.

Wizard out with pink eye

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss roughly the first three weeks of the NBA season with an eye infection commonly known as pink eye. The team announced Monday Hachimura had bilateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis, or EKC, two days before Washington's scheduled season opener at Philadelphia. Hachimura was diagnosed last week and missed Washington's final two preseason games. Hachimura averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 48 games during his rookie season after the Wizards selected him with the ninth pick in the 2019 draft out of Gonzaga.

FOOTBALL

Report: Pelini out at LSU

LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is leaving the program after one season in which the Tigers allowed six opponents to gain more than 500 yards, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms of Pelini's departure were not final and had not been announced. Pelini, who was hired after Dave Aranda left the Tigers to become Baylor's head coach, signed a four-year contract with LSU worth more than $9 million. He would still be owed nearly $7 million under the terms of his contract, but could agree to a buyout for less than that as coaches routinely do when leaving earlier than planned.

Pro Bowlers picked

Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl. The Baltimore Ravens also had seven players chosen. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes joins Buffalo's Josh Allen and Houston's Deshaun Watson as the AFC quarterbacks. For the NFC, it's Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Seattle's Russell Wilson and Arizona's Kyler Murray. The other Chiefs are DE Frank Clark, OT Eric Fisher, WR Tyreek Hill, DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce and SS Tyrann Mathieu.

Chiefs' rookie RB sidelined

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered hip and ankle injuries Sunday against New Orleans and will miss the remainder of the regular season, though the Chiefs appear optimistic he could return in the playoffs. X-rays taken after the game were negative. The Chiefs (13-1) are currently the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which would mean a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. They have regular-season games left against the Falcons and Chargers, both at Arrowhead Stadium. Edwards-Helaire already had carried 14 times for 79 yards when he was forced into the splits while getting tackled in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' 32-29 victory over the Saints. Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs' first-round draft pick, is the league's third-leading rusher among rookies with 803 yards.

Panthers fire GM

Marty Hurney is out as Carolina's general manager. The Panthers fired their GM for a second time Monday after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season. Hurney's contract was set to expire after the season. The Panthers are the fifth team this season to fire their general manager, joining the Lions, Jaguars, Texans and Falcons. Owner David Tepper said he is looking for "alignment and collaboration" between the team's next general manager and first-year Coach Matt Rhule, who signed a seven-year, $62 million contract last year to join the Panthers. Tepper didn't speculate about Hurney's replacement but said in terms of a timeline "the earlier, the better" -- preferably before the 2021 NFL draft in April.