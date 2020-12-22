PHOTOS: Jupiter and Saturn's great conjunction

A statue of a Kansa Indian atop the Kansas Statehouse stands in the foreground as Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in Topeka, Kan. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a "great conjunction" on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jupiter and Saturn merged in the night sky Monday, appearing closer to one another than they have since the 17th century.

Jupiter and Saturn were just one-tenth of a degree apart from our perspective or about one-fifth the width of a full moon.

It was the closest Jupiter-Saturn pairing since July 1623, when the two planets appeared a little nearer. That conjunction was almost impossible to see, however, because of its closeness to the sun.

The last visible conjunction was in March 1226.

Despite appearances, Jupiter and Saturn are more than 450 million miles apart. Earth, meanwhile, is 550 million miles from Jupiter.