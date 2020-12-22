Police: 16-year-old grazed by bullet near Little Rock bowling alley

A 16-year-old boy was reportedly grazed by a bullet Sunday evening during a drive-by shooting near a Little Rock bowling alley, police said.

According to a Little Rock police report, a 17-year-old boy told officers he dropped his sister off at the Professor Bowl, 901 Towne Oaks Drive, around 7:30 p.m., and got into an argument with the suspected gunman, described as a 15-year-old boy, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said the 17-year-old returned home and later went back to pick up his sister, noticing the suspect’s vehicle, a black Land Rover with large silver rims, was parked in front of the bowling alley’s entrance. He found it to be suspicious, so he stopped his own vehicle in a nearby parking lot, police said.

The teen told officers he saw his sister running toward him, and the gunman’s vehicle headed south onto Reservoir Road, the report states.

According to police, the gunman reportedly fired shots as the Land Rover passed, and a bullet grazed the right leg of a teen who was with the 17-year-old.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.