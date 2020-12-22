Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus Elections Cooking 🔵 Covid Classroom Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 16-year-old grazed by bullet near Little Rock bowling alley

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:47 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 16-year-old boy was reportedly grazed by a bullet Sunday evening during a drive-by shooting near a Little Rock bowling alley, police said.

According to a Little Rock police report, a 17-year-old boy told officers he dropped his sister off at the Professor Bowl, 901 Towne Oaks Drive, around 7:30 p.m., and got into an argument with the suspected gunman, described as a 15-year-old boy, according to a Little Rock police report.

Police said the 17-year-old returned home and later went back to pick up his sister, noticing the suspect’s vehicle, a black Land Rover with large silver rims, was parked in front of the bowling alley’s entrance. He found it to be suspicious, so he stopped his own vehicle in a nearby parking lot, police said.

The teen told officers he saw his sister running toward him, and the gunman’s vehicle headed south onto Reservoir Road, the report states.

According to police, the gunman reportedly fired shots as the Land Rover passed, and a bullet grazed the right leg of a teen who was with the 17-year-old.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT