Recommendations from state law enforcement task force, explained

The Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas unveiled its final report Thursday with a list of 27 policy recommendations.

Back up: What is the task force? The task force was created over the summer after George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer and the following nationwide protests calling for racial justice.

It met several times to discuss law enforcement in Arkansas and analyze the best practices and procedures for recruiting, training and maintaining law enforcement officers. It then put together a report with recommendations.

The group included local law enforcement, state police, the Department of Corrections, citizen advocates, business owners, public defenders and others.

What were some recommendations from the task force?

A synopsis of the report can be found here and the full report is here, but highlights included:

• Limiting the use of part-time police officers

• Mandating that officers who are fired for use of excessive force or dishonesty be reported to a statewide database

• Requiring all new police agencies to employ a full-time police chief

• Doubling the required annual bias training for police officers from two to four hours

• Funding legislation that ensures all front-line officers will be equipped with body cameras by 2026

What have state officials said about implementing recommendations?

Hutchinson said increasing bias training can be done through executive action.

The governor said he will seek legislative approval to limit the use of part-time officers and for the fired-officers database.

Legislative approval will also be needed to fund body cameras, and Hutchinson said agencies will be encouraged to apply for grants in the meantime.

Two senior Senate Republicans — Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, and incoming Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana — said Thursday that they had not seen the task force report or been contacted about legislative recommendations by the governor.