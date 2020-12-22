Retailers make push for sales

FILE - Shoppers wear protective face masks as they look for Black Friday deals at the Ellenton Premium Outlet stores Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Ellenton, Fla. After a weak start to the holiday season for many mall-based retailers, the strugglers are making their final push in the final days before and the week after Christmas. Many are stepping up discounts while heavily promoting curbside pickup as a way to get shoppers, worried about being infected with the virus, to visit their stores. But experts believe that any burst of sales will be too little and too late to save some stores. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

NEW YORK -- Clothing stores and specialty retailers are offering big discounts and are heavily promoting curbside pickup in hopes of rescuing a lackluster holiday season in which surging coronavirus cases have kept many shoppers at home.

For some stores, it could be their last chance at survival. And even a last-minute sales boost could come too late to save them.

The holiday season, which accounts for about 20% of the retail industry's annual sales, has always been make-or-break for struggling stores. But it's even more important this year as they look to make up for sales lost since the pandemic forced them to temporarily close locations.

That's a big challenge given that the deadline to order online and get items in time for Christmas has passed. Retailers also can't rely on big crowds of procrastinators because of restrictions on how many people can shop at once.

Big box retailers such as Walmart and Target, which have been deemed essential and mostly allowed to remain open throughout the pandemic, have done well by attracting shoppers with safety concerns who don't want to go to multiple stores. Supermarkets, home improvement stores and online retailers have also seen strong sales.

But many clothing and department stores have struggled, especially those in shopping malls. Some stores were already in trouble even before the coronavirus upended the retail landscape.

"People are spending money. It's just falling in pockets of areas like home improvement and food," said Ken Perkins of RetailMetrics LLC, a retail research firm. "You have to worry about the mall-based retailer. When the dust settles after the fourth quarter, you've got to wonder what kind of position some of these chains are going to be in."

Perkins expects fourth-quarter earnings for the roughly 100 chains he monitors to be down 2.1%, with mall-based retailers down nearly 30% and stores located outside malls up 3.4%. A recent report from S&P Global highlighted seven publicly traded mall landlords that are facing a brutal winter.

Already, more than 40 U.S. retailers have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy since the pandemic started forcing shutdowns in March. And more than 8,600 stores have closed this year, according to Coresight Research. Just in the past month, music chain Guitar Center Inc. and clothier Francesca's Holdings Corp. filed for Chapter 11. Meanwhile, retailers such as Neiman Marcus and J.C. Penney that emerged from bankruptcy in the fall are looking to regain their footing.

Neiman Marcus is among the companies heavily promoting curbside pickup in the final days before Christmas. The luxury department store chain is offering customers a $25 gift card if they use the service.

The worst could still be ahead, with covid-19 cases on the rise in the U.S. and the possibility of more store closures and restrictions in 2021.

"Without this extra boost that they normally get, we are going to see an uptick in bankruptcies and store closures in the first quarter," said Natalie Kotlyar, a national leader of Binder Dijker Otte's Retail & Consumer Products practice. "I think many retailers were holding out filing bankruptcy to see how the holiday season is going to go."

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in November, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. It was the biggest drop in seven months, with many types of retailers seeing declines. The biggest drop was at department stores, down 7.7%.

There's other evidence of growing consumer caution: Overall spending from roughly Oct. 30 through Dec. 14 was down 5.4% from the equivalent period last year, according to JPMorgan Chase, which tracks activity on 30 million of its debit and credit cards.

Holiday shoppers keep their distance and wear face masks while riding an escalator to battle the spread of the new coronavirus Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree, Colo. After a weak start to the holiday season for many mall-based retailers, the strugglers are making their final push in the final days before and the week after Christmas. Many are stepping up discounts while heavily promoting curbside pickup as a way to get shoppers, worried about being infected with the virus, to visit their stores. But experts believe that any burst of sales will be too little and too late to save some stores. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A sign advises holiday shoppers of social distancing to battle the spread of the coronavirus Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree, Colo. After a weak start to the holiday season for many mall-based retailers, the strugglers are making their final push in the final days before and the week after Christmas. Many are stepping up discounts while heavily promoting curbside pickup as a way to get shoppers, worried about being infected with the virus, to visit their stores. But experts believe that any burst of sales will be too little and too late to save some stores. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)