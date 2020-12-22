Retiring deputy's 13 years honored

From left, Deputy David Cockrell receives a resolution from Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. at a virtual retirement celebration. Woods also presented Cockrell with a watch. (Special to The Commercial)

Since 2007, Deputy David Cockrell has served with the Jefferson County sheriff's office. On Monday, family and friends celebrated his years of service to the Jefferson County community via Zoom at the sheriff's office to comply with current covid-19 restrictions.

"Deputy Cockrell has been an amazing example of what a great employee should be," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said in a news release. "He always shows up when needed, goes above and beyond the call of duty, and never complains. Deputy Cockrell's departure by way of retirement creates a void that I believe all members of JCSO find difficult to fill. His absence means that our agency loses more than a decade of experience and mentorship."

Cockrell served in the civil/warrants division until his retirement. He plans to travel and spend more time with his family.

"Thank you for allowing me to do what I have done for all these years," said Cockrell.

Civil/Warrants Lt. Anthony Craig stated that he will miss Cockrell and is saddened by his departure.

"I have you on speed dial, so I will be calling you soon," said Craig.

Chief Deputy Stanley James described Cockrell as a dedicated and reliable employee.

"If this agency had five more employees just like you, it would make our jobs a whole lot easier," said James.

In honor of Cockrell's retirement, Woods presented Cockrell with a resolution and watch while Craig gave him a plaque.

"JCSO gratefully acknowledges, congratulates, and extends best wishes to Deputy Cockrell in honor of his retirement after 13 years of outstanding public service," according to the news release.