STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Adams named Offensive Player of the Year | Hogs earn preseason national ranking | Arkansas announces spring volleyballschedule

FOOTBALL

Adams named Offensive Player of the Year

Arkansas State University senior wide receiver Jonathan Adams Jr. was named the Sun Belt Conference's Offensive Player of the Year on Monday.

Adams became the third player in school history to earn the honor, joining former quarterback Justice Hansen (2017) and running back Danny Smith (2002). An ASU player has been named the league's Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year or Defensive Player of the Year in each of the past five seasons.

Adams, a Jonesboro native who is a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist, ranks third in the nation in both total catches (79) and touchdown catches (12), while ranking fifth in total receiving yards (1,111). His receiving yards are the third-most ever by an ASU player and his catches rank fifth in school history. Both his 7.9 catches per game and 111.1 receiving yards average rank ninth in the country.

He is one of seven ASU players who earned all-conference selections Monday and was an honorable mention All-America choice by Pro Football Focus. Joining Adams as a first-team all-conference selection was linebacker Justin Rice, who led the nation with 18.5 tackles for loss and is a Bednarik Award semifinalist. Defensive lineman Forrest Merrill was named to the second team, while defensive end/tight end TW Ayers, wide receiver Brandon Bowling, and quarterbacks Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher were honorable mention.

BASEBALL

Hogs earn preseason national ranking

The University of Arkansas was ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball in its preseason poll released Monday.

Arkansas is one of eight SEC teams ranked in the poll. Florida and Vanderbilt top the poll, followed by No. 5 Mississippi, No. 7 LSU, No. 9 Mississippi State, No. 12 Georgia and No. 21 South Carolina.

The Razorbacks went 11-5 in its shortened 2020 season. Arkansas was ranked No. 14 nationally when the season was suspended.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas announces spring schedule

The SEC announced a conference-only spring schedule Monday for the second half of the league's schedule, which will feature four home weekend series for the University of Arkansas and four series on the road.

The spring season begins Jan. 29-30, when Arkansas will host top-ranked Kentucky. The Razorbacks will also host Alabama on Feb. 12-13, Tennessee on March 13-14 and South Carolina on March 19-20. The four road series are at Georgia on Feb. 4-5, at LSU on Feb. 18-19, at Florida on March 5-6 and a season-ending series at Auburn on March 24-25.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services