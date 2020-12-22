Sections
Super Quiz: Christmas Films

Today at 1:50 a.m.

  1. "It's a ------------------ Life" (1946)

  2. "A Christmas ----------" (1983)

  3. "The ------------------ Before Christmas" (1993)

  4. "-------------- on 34th Street" (1947) and (1994)

  5. "-------- Alone" (1990)

  6. "The Man Who ---------------- Christmas" (2017)

  7. "---------- Christmas" (1954)

  8. "------------ Saves Christmas" (1988)

  9. "One ---------- Christmas" (1985)

ANSWERS:

  1. Wonderful

  2. Story

  3. Nightmare

  4. Miracle

  5. Home

  6. Invented

  7. White

  8. Ernest

  9. Magic

