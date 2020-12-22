Super Quiz: Christmas Films

"It's a ------------------ Life" (1946)
"A Christmas ----------" (1983)
"The ------------------ Before Christmas" (1993)
"-------------- on 34th Street" (1947) and (1994)
"-------- Alone" (1990)
"The Man Who ---------------- Christmas" (2017)
"---------- Christmas" (1954)
"------------ Saves Christmas" (1988)
"One ---------- Christmas" (1985)
ANSWERS:
Wonderful
Story
Nightmare
Miracle
Home
Invented
White
Ernest
Magic
