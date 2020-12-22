THE RECRUITING GUY: UA assistant coached RB target previously

Junior running back Rashod Dubinion has known University of Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith since the seventh grade.

Dubinion, 5-10, 190 pounds, of Ellwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove has more than 25 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Florida State, Michigan State and others.

Smith led Cedar Grove to state championships in 2016 and 2018 before joining the staff at Georgia State in 2019 and then on to Arkansas.

"Sometimes when you're recruiting a guy, they're trying to build a relationship to get to know that kid better and the player is trying to get to know the coach better to kind of form a genuine relationship. In this situation, coach Smith and Rashod already know each other," Cedar Grove Coach Miguel Patrick said.

Dubinion was a key contributor as a freshman for Cedar Grove's championship team in 2018. He rushed 61 times for 501 yards, 7 touchdowns and returned 2 punts for touchdowns. He also played nickel back on defense. He received his first offer from Baylor during that season.

Patrick believes the relationship with Smith will play a big factor in Dubinion's recruiting process.

"They really, genuinely know what each is about, and if coach Smith tells Rashod something, he can take it and know it's going to be the truth," Patrick said.

As a junior, Dubinion had 72 carries for 536 yards with 9 touchdowns, and 8 catches for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns during a five-game season shortened by covid-19.

Patrick said Dubinion has the utmost respect for Smith.

"Oh man, he loves him," Patrick said. "He thinks he's a stand-up guy. He thinks he's a great coach. He really values everything he's done for him as a player and as a freshman.

"He really believes in coach Smith and what he's doing just for the simple fact of how he transformed the backfield at Georgia State and what he's doing for the Razorbacks now."

Patrick was Smith's defensive coordinator for the two state title teams before being elevated to head coach after Smith's departure. In Smith's six years as the head coach, he had a record of 67-14-1 and also won three region championships while producing 32 all-state players.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is leader," Patrick said of Smith. "He's a tremendous leader. We were friends long before coaching. We probably coached 10 years together. He's a phenomenal leader and a such a great person on and off the field. It really doesn't get better than coach Smith."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Dubinion a four-star prospect.

"He's super fast, an athlete who can play slot back, wide receiver or running back," Lemming said. "He's very creative with a tremendous burst."

Dubinion is a student of the game.

"He really knows the game of football," Patrick said. "He can come off the field and say, 'Hey Coach, we should probably do this. Or if we do this, this will probably work better.' "

Patrick sees the Hogs as a player for Dubinion's signature.

"It's very early, but I think Arkansas is heavily in the mix with him," Patrick said. "Coach Smith keeps in contact with him."

Email Richard Davenport at

rdavenport@arkansasonline.com