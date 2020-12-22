UAPB athletics schedule is set for Dec. 29-Jan. 11

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Golden Lion Athletics schedule includes:
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Women's Basketball -- at the University of Oklahoma; Norman, Okla. at 7 p.m. (TV: FOX Sports Oklahoma)
Saturday, Jan. 2
Women's/Men's Basketball --vs. Miss. Valley St. at 5 p.m./7 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; video: www.uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)
Saturday, Jan. 9
Women's/Men's Basketball --vs. Alabama St. at 5 p.m./7 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; video: www.uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)
Monday, Jan. 11
Women's/Men's Basketball -- vs. Alabama A&M at 5:30 p.m./7:30 p.m. (Radio: 99.3 FM The Beat; video: www.uapblionsroar.com/live and on free UAPB Athletics App)
Details: (870) 575-7949 or uapblionsroar.com.