U.K. locked up to stop new strain

A police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the closed ferry terminal in Dover, England, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended following the French government's announcement. France banned all travel from the UK for 48 hours from midnight Sunday, including trucks carrying freight through the tunnel under the English Channel or from the port of Dover on England's south coast. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON -- Britain was all but cut off from the rest of Europe on Monday, with flights and trains banned by some 40 countries and freight deliveries halted at French ports, as its neighbors tried desperately to stop a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus from leaping across the English Channel.

The sudden disruption left Britain isolated and unnerved, its people stranded at airports or quarantined at home. It aroused fears of panic buying in British supermarkets, as a nation already rattled by a mysterious new strain of the virus now had to worry about running out of fresh food in the days before Christmas.

For Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose handling of the pandemic has been hampered by a reluctance to take tough measures followed by abrupt reversals in the face of alarming new evidence, the cascading events posed perhaps the gravest challenge yet to his ardently pro-Brexit government.

As he held emergency meetings, Johnson was simultaneously dealing with an escalating public health crisis, deepening economic upheaval and Brexit trade talks in Brussels that could cement the break between Britain and its neighbors.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHLEqRIS-Xg]

Fears of a dangerous disruption to the food supply eased somewhat over the course of the day, as French officials said they were working to devise health protocols that would allow cross-channel freight shipments to resume.

Johnson said that he had telephoned President Emmanuel Macron and that the French leader told him "he was keen to sort it out in the next few hours." Speaking at a news conference, Johnson assured Britons, "Everyone can continue to shop normally."

Still, the multiplying problems hammered the stock market and depressed the pound.

The trigger for the current upheaval was Johnson's announcement Saturday that he was imposing a strict lockdown on London and the southeast of England, after new data indicated that a viral mutation had increased infection rates in those areas.

Scientists who briefed the press Monday estimate the variant is 50% to 70% more transmissible than the original virus. They raised the possibility that children might be more susceptible to it than to the original virus, though that could be affected by Britain's decision to leave schools open during lockdowns, which means children are mixing more than adults.

Johnson's move was a reversal from three days earlier, when he promised to honor his vow to ease restrictions for a few days around Christmas so that families could get together. Within hours of the announcement, thousands of people thronged railway stations and airports to try to flee London before the new rules took effect.

That, in turn, prompted countries to ban flights from Britain -- a list that began with the Netherlands and Belgium and grew to encompass 17 European countries, as well as Canada, India, Russia, Jordan and Hong Kong. The United States has not yet suspended flights, though Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York was among those urging the Trump administration to do so.

The restriction led to mile-long pileups on both sides of the channel, as hundreds of trucks laden with seafood and produce were stopped along the highway leading to the port of Dover. In Calais, on the French side, truckers waited for health guidance before driving their loads into Britain. The lack of clarity left between 2,000 and 3,000 French truckers stranded on the British side.

Britain's transport minister, Grant Shapps, said about 20% of the freight moving in and out of the country had been affected. Unaccompanied goods -- such as those loaded in shipping containers -- continued to be admitted into France and goods could still be driven to other countries, such as the Netherlands, from smaller ports.

Shapps also said the restrictions would not affect shipments of the coronavirus vaccine, which come from a Pfizer plant in Belgium. The European Union gave the go-ahead Monday to the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, setting the stage for the first covid-19 shots across the 27-nation bloc to begin just after Christmas.

Separately, South Africa announced that a new variant of covid-19 is driving the country's current resurgence of the disease, which is seeing higher numbers of confirmed cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The new variant is dominant among new confirmed infections in South Africa, according to health officials and scientists leading the country's virus strategy.

"It is still very early but at this stage, the preliminary data suggests the virus that is now dominating in the second wave is spreading faster than the first wave," Professor Salim Abdool Karim, chairman of the government's Ministerial Advisory Committee, said in a briefing to journalists.

South Africa may see "many more cases" in the new wave than it experienced in the first surge of the disease, said Abdool Karim.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Landler and Stephen Castle of The New York Times; and by Pan Pylas, Mogomotsi Magome, Andrew Meldrum, Frank Jordans, Geir Moulson, Thomas Adamson and Susie Blann of The Associated Press.