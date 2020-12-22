Remains identified of Arkansas sailor, 17, killed at Pearl Harbor

Issac Parker, of Woodson was killed during WWII at the age of 17. He was accounted for September 8, 2020, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The remains of an Arkansas sailor who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years ago have been accounted for, military officials announced Tuesday.

Navy Mess Attendant 1st Class Issac Parker of Woodson was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft, according to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency news release. Multiple torpedoes struck the ship, which caused it to quickly capsize.

As a result, 429 crewmen, including Parker died, according to the release.

In September 1947, officials tasked with recovering and identifying the remains of U.S. personnel who died in the Pacific Theater were only able to confirm those of 35 men from the Oklahoma, officials said. In October 1949, a military board classified the remains that could not be identified, including Parker's, as “non-recoverable,” the release states.

Between June and November 2015, however, DPAA personnel exhumed the non-recoverables for analysis.

Parker was accounted for Sept. 8, 2020. In order to identify his remains, scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as mitochondrial DNA, according to the release.

Parker’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing along with the others missing from WWII. According to the release, a rosette will be placed next to Parker’s name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Parker will be buried June 8, 2021 in St. Louis.