ALL-NWADG GIRLS TENNIS

SINGLES PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Emma Coleman

School Bentonville High

Class Sophomore

THE SCOOP Coleman set her sights on the Class 6A state singles title, and she claimed it with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Fort Smith Northside's Kate Files in the championship match. ... The state championship completed a unblemished season in which Coleman also won the 6A-West Conference singles title and never had a match go into three sets. ... Opted to sit out of the state overall tournament in order to treat back and shoulder issues.

DID YOU KNOW? Coleman, who admits she has dedicated her life to tennis, has a sister who was a state champion at another school. Grace Coleman was one-half of the Class 6A state doubles champion at Fayetteville in 2018.

QUOTABLE "I felt some motivation after the way I lost the state tournament last year, and I wanted to win it this year," Coleman said. "I probably felt more pressure from myself than I did from other players. During the offseason I worked on fitness so I could last longer during matches. I also focused on not hitting everything hard and worked on adding more spin and slices to my shots. By the end of the season, I felt like everything really started coming together."

DOUBLES TEAM OF THE YEAR

Jenna Kate Bohnert

and Grace Lueders

SCHOOL Rogers High

CLASS Both are juniors

THE SCOOP The duo successfully defended their Class 6A state and state overall championships, although they needed a third set to come from behind and win the overall title a second time. ... They suffered their first loss in more than 2 years when they dropped a 6-4, 7-5 decision to the Bentonville West team of Darby Allison and Cassie Cervantes, but bounced back to win the 6A-West Conference and 6A state titles with straight-set victories, including a 6-2, 6-1 win over Allison and Eva Lopez to claim conference title.

DID YOU KNOW? The two players had gone to school together since fifth grade, but really didn't know each other until they became teammates last year. Lueders said they have now become closer both on and off the court. They have started hanging out more with each other and have become good friends.

QUOTABLE "The thing I had to get better, 100 percent, was my play at the net," Lueders said. "I was very timid near the net last year because I hadn't played doubles before. It was all new to me. I had to get more aggressive and take more chances, and I think that really helped because I came out of my shell. I was shy and almost scared to be around the net, but that push by Jenna and coach (Matt) Melton made a difference. If I hadn't, we might not have had the outcome we had."

"There was a lot of pressure on us, but we really didn't realize it until everything was said and done," Bohnert said. "We had finished our last match, and we went to eat about an hour later and that's when it started hitting us. It was unreal. It didn't seem like the end of the season. It seemed like we had so much more to play because the two of us had spent the whole summer and the whole season preparing for this. When it was over, it was surprising. We had heard a couple of teams were working really hard to get us, so it was important for us to do well and win it all over again."

2020 All-State Girls Tennis

CLASS 6A

Singles Ella Coleman, Bentonville High; Kate Files, Fort Smith Northside; Cate Cole, Fort Smith Southside; Cassie Cervantes, Bentonville West

Doubles Anna Grace-Libby Franks, Mount St. Mary; Tasha Morelund-Libby Raffaelli, Mount St. Mary; Jenna Kate Bohnert-Grace Lueders, Rogers High; Darby Allison-Eva Lopez, Bentonville West

CLASS 5A

Singles Jenna Payne, Jonesboro; Haley Fauber, Hot Springs Lakeside; Piper Greer, Little Rock Christian; Emmory Simmons, Little Rock Parkview

Doubles Lauren Guadamuz-Peyton Mullins, Jonesboro; Olha Los-Eve Slater, Siloam Springs; Erica Jones-Abby Saniseng, Van Buren; Taylor Brossett-Samantha Holt, West Memphis.

CLASS 4A

Singles Joiner Love, Pulaski Academy; Bella Tan, Pulaski Academy; McKenzie McCready, Pulaski Robinson; Cydney Rogers, Valley View

Doubles Anna Rhodes-Riley Webb, Nashville; Jaymie Angtuaco-Julienne Angtuaco, Pulaski Academy; Caroline Chambers-Lily Hawkins, Pulaski Academy; Hannah Hyneman-Allison Shinnabery, Valley View.

CLASS 3A

Singles Keylee Lyons, Cave City; Katie Walling, Cave City; Alyson Speers, Jessieville; Mackenzie Preston, Smackover.

Doubles Samantha DeLuca-Lowrey West, Little Rock Episcopal; Mary Janes-Hannah Jackson, Little Rock Episcopal; Lenna Cashman-Naya Kessman, Haas Hall-Fayetteville; Barbara Phillips-Brianna Phillips, LISA Academy.

CLASS 2A

Singles Caroline Huff, Conway Christian; Lexa Farmer, Haas Hall-Bentonville; Jenna Berry, Ridgefield Christian; Kalli Martin, Parkers Chapel.

Doubles Emily Dather-Sophie Fulghram, Conway Christian; Madeline Tanguay-Emilie Williams, Conway Christian; Bella Frisby-Ali Looney, Parkers Chapel; Drue Thomas-Macie Wood, Parkers Chapel.

Bentonville's Ella Coleman competes Thursday Oct. 1, 2020 at the 6A-West Conference tennis tournament at Rogers High School. Visit nwadg.com/photos for more images. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T.WAMPLER)