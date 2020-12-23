Businesses get surprise funds

Kendrick Williams Sr., right, owner of Pop's Barbershop, who was finishing up with customer Calvin Thomas on Tuesday, said his ceilings are high and so are his utility bills, and that's how he spent a grant check he received from Pine Bluff Downtown Development. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

Eleven downtown businesses got a big surprise in their Christmas stockings this year, thanks to a grant from Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc.

A total of $22,500 in grant money came from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program and Main Street Arkansas. Joy Blankenship, executive director of downtown development, said the nonprofit, which focuses on the revitalization of downtown Pine Bluff, gets an annual grant for historic preservation, such as for signs or inside and outside facade work, but this year's was different.

The agency got $7,500 more money than it normally gets, she said, and she was asked to do something with it that would alleviate some of the financial pain associated with the pandemic.

That's when Blankenship came up with the idea to help the core businesses in downtown Pine Bluff with such things as paying rent or utilities and for covid-related expenses.

All of the businesses in downtown development's program, which includes the area between Barraque Street and 10th Avenue and from Walnut to State streets, were eligible. Eleven businesses filled out the applications and all were approved, Blankenship said. Most asked for the full amount -- $2,400 -- she said, but some took less because they had received other covid-related government assistance and didn't need as much help.

The grant process for the local businesses asked the owners how they would use the money and, for transparency, downtown development asked for receipts for the expenses they were asking to be reimbursed for during a review period that ran from Aug. 1 to around Thanksgiving.

Because many of these businesses are in old buildings with tall ceilings, utilities can be high, Blankenship said, so a check to help offset that cost was welcomed. If the business owner rented their space, the check probably went to rent, she said.

Blankenship said the joy of handing out the money was two-fold.

"We gave it out, and for us, it was almost like it was a Christmas present," she said. "They work so hard and they needed it. They were so appreciative. It was a feel-good story. It felt good for us, and they were ecstatic. It brought tears to their eyes."

Two of the recipients said the grant money was definitely needed.

Kendrick Williams Sr., who owns Pop's Barbershop at 301 Main St., was finishing up a customer on Tuesday when asked about the grant money. He was wearing a mask but motioned to his shop's tall ceilings with his eyes, and said the grant was immediately put to use.

"This helped us with our utilities," said Williams, who has been cutting hair since he was 12 years old and has owned the barbershop since 2003. "It came in handy."

Around the corner, at 214 West Barraque St., is Unique Cakes by Margaret, which sells baked goods and also serves lunch. The establishment is owned by Margaret Smith, who said the money had been extremely helpful to her.

"It came in at just the right time," she said, as she was closing up her shop.

Smith said all of the street construction had made it difficult for customers to make their way to her store front.

"What with all of the work, people can't get to me," she said. "They can't navigate to get to us on a 30-minute lunch. It was really getting stressful down here."

Other businesses that received the grants were: Indigo Blue Coffeehouse; Southeast Engravers; Uptown Salon; The Spot Restaurant; RJ's Grill and Bar; Hot Rods; Shoe Express; Colonial Steakhouse; and Sahara Shriners.