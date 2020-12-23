Council OKs appeal on garage apartment

Pamela Nelson (right), accompanied by her attorney Jackie Harris (left) stood before the city council to appeal the Pine Bluff Planning Commission’s denial after dozens of neighbors testified reasons they were against the garage apartment.

Dozens of neighbors from the Rosswood Colony Subdivision of Pine Bluff arrived at a city public hearing Monday evening to protest against a garage apartment request from a resident to care for her handicapped sister.

The Pine Bluff City Council, which was hearing an appeal of a Planning Commission denial of the request for apartment designation, eventually sided with the resident, but council members said a more appropriate place for the disagreement was a courtroom.

Pamela Nelson, accompanied by her attorney, Jackie Harris, stood before the city council to appeal the Pine Bluff Planning Commission's denial after dozens of neighbors testified about the reasons they were against Nelson's garage apartment. Nelson's sister -- who has suffered from a stroke, is partially paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair -- was also in attendance.

Tony and his wife Paula Webb have lived in the Rosswood Colony Subdivision for 28 years and said, based on their covenant agreements, garage apartments are not allowed.

"If you look at the definition of a garage apartment, it is a structure with a garage on one side and living space next to it or above it," said Tony Webb, who said the structure looks like a garage on the outside. "It is my understanding a vehicle can not be placed in her structure."

Zoning official Lakishia Hill said the garage no longer exists. "The door has been sealed," she said. "Where the cars would pull in is now living space."

The covenants of Rosswood Colony Subdivision state that a homeowner may construct a guesthouse separate from the principal residence within the building area of any lot. It does not make reference to a garage apartment nor does it define what a guesthouse entails.

In 2013, Nelson converted her garage to a living space, which was completed in 2014 -- all without proper permits. According to Paula Webb, who was the home owners' association secretary at that time, Nelson was to provide the HOA with floor plans, finishing materials and other items to meet the covenant requirements, which everyone assumed she had done.

Tony Webb said it wasn't until September 2020 when Nelson sent around a neighborhood petition to allow her to have a garage apartment that he learned it was not actually a garage.

Barbara Dunn, the newly appointed Rosswood Colony HOA president, said many of the neighbors are concerned about the neighborhood, and she has received several complaints and accusations about Nelson. From the number of vehicles parked in Nelson's yard to accusations of her running an adult daycare, the neighbors felt the garage apartment was hurting the neighborhood and decreasing their property value.

"Rosswood is one of the many nice subdivisions in Pine Bluff and I would want it to remain this way," said Dunn. Other neighbors spoke about how the dwelling, more or less, was a guesthouse with a garage exterior, but Harris said that what the neighbors were implying was irrelevant to the reason he and Nelson were there.

"The issue before the city council is not to enforce a covenant," said Harris. "Whether you call it a garage apartment or a guesthouse, it has only been used to house relatives."

Section 29-101 of the Pine Bluff Code of City Ordinance states a garage apartment occupied by relatives is an appropriate use of residential property. When Nelson received a letter in August that her structure was not properly permitted, she started to seek ways to get the structure in compliance.

"Once she applied to do so, that's when the opposition came from the neighbors," said Harris. "Most of the folks that stood against this have been to her home and told her how nice things were, but yet they stand here tonight rallying against it."

Hill has worked with Nelson throughout the process since 2013 and said the original structure then was supposed to be a garage and storage. It was later remodeled as a living space for Nelson's husband; then in 2016 after her husband died, she moved her ill mother into the living space. Nelson is now asking permission to have the garage apartment to allow her sister, who is handicapped and has many medical issues, to continue to live there to make it convenient for Nelson to assist her with her daily needs.

Hill said there were exterior additions that expanded the footprint that were not permitted. Nelson didn't do the renovations she was permitted to make, and according to her attorney, it was because she didn't know everything she had done required a permit. Hill said she also followed up on accusations of Nelson running a business from her home but was never able to substantiate the claim. Hill did find that Nelson had several violations.

"Going to her home is when I realized that what she had there was more than I permitted," Hill said. She said she also sent Nelson several letters stating the garage area in question appeared to be an apartment. "I could see a kitchen area and living area in what was supposed to be a storage area." Hill said the city of Pine Bluff regulation did not permit an apartment in addition to a single-family home unless it was a garage apartment.

Lynette Bloomberg, another Rosswood Colony neighbor of three years, said Nelson is now in violation of the subdivision's covenants, which is a preexisting, binding document.

"We're all given a copy of these covenants," said Bloomberg. "We're fully aware of what's expected of us as homeowners in Rosswood Colony."

"We've been hearing about covenants and restrictions," said council member Win Trafford as the meeting transitioned to council member discussion. "This body does not enforce covenants and restrictions."

Pine Bluff City Attorney Althea Scott agreed, saying the issue was a civil matter.

Councilmember Ivan Whitfield said, from what he heard of the hearing, the association did not know there was a problem for six years. "Six years nothing happened whether it was a garage or an apartment," he said.

"What I don't like about this is we have an individual that was not in compliance with city code, but once she attempted to come in compliance, then everybody jumped on her and said 'we don't like this,'" said councilmember Bruce Lockett. " We can't be a city that says if you break the law and then try to amend your fault then we somehow prosecute you."

Hill said in order for Nelson's structure to be a garage apartment, she would need to reinstate the garage. The planner's recommendation for Nelson to sustain her garage apartment is based on the following conditions:

• All permits be obtained within seven days.

• The garage apartment and all other additions built without proper permits be inspected within the next two weeks.

• All required corrections, if any, be made and re-inspected prior to issuance of certificate of occupancy

• The garage apartment is limited to immediate family members only and is not to be used as rental property.

A motion was made to follow the guidelines and recommendations of the city planner to allow Nelson to bring her garage apartment up to city code and overturn the Planning Commission's decision to deny Nelson's request.

The motion passed as Rosswood neighbors shook their heads in disappointment, expressing to the council how the homeowners association was overlooked. But according to council members, the homeowners' association will need to take this matter to court because covenants are not the business of the city.