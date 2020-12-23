Council reveals exhibit’s artists

The Arkansas Arts Council announced the artists for the 2021 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition, which includes two area residents -- Crystal Jennings of Rison and Kimiara L. Johnson of Pine Bluff.

The exhibition will open at the East Arkansas Community College at Forrest City on Jan. 5. A virtual grand opening will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 15, on the Arkansas Arts Council's Facebook page and YouTube channel, according to a news release.

The exhibition and online opening reception are free. The exhibition will run through Jan. 28. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The following artists were selected to participate in the exhibit:

Crystal Jennings, of Rison, Kimiara L. Johnson, of Pine Bluff, Tony Baker, of Little Rock, Win Bruhl, of Little Rock, Ian Scott Campbell, of Batesville, Gary Cawood, of Little Rock, Susan Baker Chambers, of Little Rock, Kinya Christian, of Springdale, Taylor Dolan, of Fayetteville, Laura Fanning, of Little Rock, Terra Fondriest, of St. Joe, Ike Garlington, of Little Rock, Neal Harrington, of Russellville, Tammy Harrington, of Russellville.

Diana Michelle Hausam, of West Fork, Stephen Koch, of Little Rock, Pat Langewis, of Hot Springs Village, Sandra Marson, of Jacksonville, Dennis McCann, of Maumelle, Moises Menendez, of Magnolia, Cindy Momchilov, of Little Rock, Eloa Jane Pereira, of Fayetteville, David Rackley, of Russellville, Lynn Reinbolt, of Searcy, Kendall Schulz, of Bentonville and Gary Simmons, of Hot Springs.

"We are excited to be able to recognize the wonderful and diverse talent of visual artists throughout Arkansas," said Stacy Hurst, secretary for the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. "Small Works on Paper showcases artists from every corner of our state and gives art lovers the opportunity to discover emerging artists and experience one-of-a-kind artworks they may otherwise never see."

Small Works on Paper is a juried visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18-by-24 inches. Now in its 34th year, the exhibition spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery.

The 2021 Small Works on Paper entries were juried by Judy Ledgerwood, professional artist and recently retired professor in the arts in the department of Art Theory and Practice at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

The 2021 Small Works on Paper exhibition will tour to up to 10 venues statewide. Thirty-eight artworks will be on display during the year-long tour. Most works will be available for sale.

A list of the tour stops for 2021 is available at www.arkansasarts.org.