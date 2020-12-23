Covid hospitalizations at record high as state sees 2,893 new cases

Barbara McDonald, an advanced practice registered nurse for UAMS, screens patients Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 reached a new high Wednesday as the state's count of cases rose by 2,893 — the second-largest one-day increase since the start of the pandemic.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 38, to 3,376.

"Today's high number of cases is concerning as we're two days away from Christmas," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"This is frequently a time to gather with our family in large groups, but this year that presents an increased risk of spreading covid-19, so let’s plan with our safety guidelines in mind. Please protect yourself and your family."

At a record level since Tuesday, the number of virus patients in the state's hospitals rose by seven, to 1,110.

Those patients included 174 who were on ventilators, up from 173 a day earlier.

The cases added to the state's tallies Wednesday included 2,000 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 893 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 207,941.

That comprised 174,782 confirmed cases and 33,159 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 537, to 22,516, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

The increase in cases on Wednesday was well above the 2,306 that were added to the state's tallies the previous Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The state's largest one-day increase so far was the 3,039 cases that were added Thursday.