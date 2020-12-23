OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Frances' Eggnog treat for 2020 slog

My Aunt Frances makes the best eggnog I've ever had. It is the consumable I look forward to most each December, specifically on the Saturday before Christmas at my family's annual Smithmas celebration (Smith family Christmas).

Like so many things in 2020, Smithmas didn't happen. But I still celebrated by whipping up a batch of Frances' eggnog.

Hers is a traditional (i.e. uncooked) eggnog. If you are concerned about consuming raw eggs, you have a couple of options: Use pasteurized eggs or heat the mixture in a double boiler to 160 degrees. Do not let it boil. Heating it will thicken it somewhat. Chill well before serving.

Frances always uses Southern Comfort for the bourbon. I like it best made with a blend of bourbon, rum and brandy. But really any combination you like will be delicious.

Frances' Eggnog

6 eggs (see note)

1 pound confectioners' sugar, sifted

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup brandy

½ cup rum

½ cup bourbon or Southern Comfort

1 quart milk

1 quart half-and-half

1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped to soft peaks

Nutmeg, for serving

In a very large mixing bowl, beat eggs. Strain eggs through a fine-mesh sieve and return strained eggs to mixing bowl. Slowly add the confectioners' sugar and salt, beating on low speed until completely incorporated. Slowly add the liquors, one at a time, stirring or beating on low speed the entire time. Slowly beat in the milk and then the half-and-half. Transfer the mixture to a 1-gallon pitcher and then top with the whipped cream. Chill until ready to serve. Sprinkle with nutmeg just before serving.

Makes about 3 quarts.

Note: This recipe contains uncooked eggs, which sometimes contain salmonella bacteria that can cause serious illness.