Governor picks Latino to succeed Harris

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom selected Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state's next U.S. senator, a historic pick that sends a Latino to the Senate for the first time in the state's history.

Padilla, 47, was appointed to fill out the remainder of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' term. She plans to step down from the seat in January ahead of Inauguration Day, on Jan. 20. To remain in the seat, Padilla will need to run for a full term in 2022. The appointment gives him an advantage, but he's still likely to face challengers.

"Through his tenacity, integrity, smarts and grit, California is gaining a tested fighter in their corner who will be a fierce ally in D.C., lifting up our state's values and making sure we secure the critical resources to emerge stronger from this pandemic," Newsom said in a statement.

A video released by Newsom's office shows Padilla getting emotional after Newsom offered him the job, reflecting on the hard work of his parents, who came to the United States from Mexico and worked as a cook and a housekeeper.

"It's a hell of an important perspective to bring to Washington," he told Newsom.

While Padilla's appointment gives a new level of representation to Latinos, who make up the state's single largest demographic group at nearly 40% of the population. His appointment also means there will be no Black women in the 100-member Senate. Harris, who is Black and Indian, was the only Black woman in the Senate.

U.S. population growth rate a low 0.35%

The U.S. population grew by the smallest rate in at least 120 years from 2019 to 2020, according to figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau -- a trend that demographers say provides a glimpse of the coronavirus pandemic's toll.

The U.S. population grew by 0.35% from July 2019 to July 2020, an increase of 1.1 million people in a nation whose estimated population in July was more than 329 million, according to Census Bureau estimates.

U.S. population growth already was stagnant over the past several years because of immigration restrictions and a dip in fertility, but coronavirus-related deaths exacerbated that lethargic-growth trend, said William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brooking Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program.

The Northeast and Midwest regions of the U.S. had tiny population declines from 2019 to 2020, while the South and West regions had slight increases.

The estimates released Tuesday were conducted independently of the 2020 census, which is a head count of every U.S. resident. The 2020 census numbers are still being tallied.

Train hauling crude derails near Canada

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- A train carrying crude oil derailed Tuesday and caught fire north of Seattle close to the Canadian border, authorities said.

Between three and five tank cars derailed about 11:40 a.m., BNSF Railway said on Twitter.

The train derailed in Custer, where nearby streets were closed, and there was a large response for a fire, Whatcom County officials said.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said anyone within a half-mile of the derailment needed to evacuate. The Whatcom County sheriff's office said at 1:15 p.m. that officials were evacuating people at that time. Sheriff Bill Elfo told The Seattle Times that he didn't believe anyone was injured.

State traffic cameras showed a black smoke plume. The interstate was also closed in that area in both directions.

Custer, a small town of several hundred people, is about 100 miles north of Seattle near Interstate 5.

Candidate seeks inquiry on Iowa vote

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Democrat Rita Hart asked the U.S. House on Tuesday to investigate and overturn the race that Iowa election officials said she lost by six votes, arguing that 22 ballots were wrongly excluded and others weren't examined during the recount.

In a notice of contest, Hart argued that she would have netted 15 votes and defeated Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had the 22 ballots been tallied in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

Hart's filing asks the Democratic-led House to nullify the state-certified results, count the excluded ballots and conduct a uniform hand recount in the district's 24 counties.

"Prematurely ending this contest would disenfranchise Iowa voters and award the congressional seat to the candidate who received fewer lawful votes," Hart lawyer Marc Elias wrote in the 176-page filing.

But Miller-Meeks and other Republicans accused Hart of seeking to be installed through a partisan power grab after losing a close election.

"Hart now wants a process run by one Californian, Nancy Pelosi, and decided in Washington's hyper-partisan, dysfunctional atmosphere and not according to Iowa law," said Miller-Meeks.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports