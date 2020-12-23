Hunter hits shots in 4th for Bryant

BRYANT -- It wasn't like Bryant guard Camren Hunter was going to take Watson Chapel by surprise Tuesday night at Hornets Arena.

"They know Camren," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. "Before the game he gets a 1,000-point ball. So that's a dead giveaway."

Watson Chapel slowed down Hunter, a four-year starter for Abrahamson at Bryant, by holding him to three points in the first half and seven points after three quarters.

Hunter took over in the fourth quarter, and so did the Hornets, who pulled away for a 61-47 nonconference victory.

Hunter, who is committed to play at the University of Central Arkansas, scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, including the first eight Bryant scored.

"He got that look in his eye," Abrahamson said of Hunter, who battled foul trouble and a long-limbed Wildcats team that clogged the lane most of the game. "He didn't want to lose this game. He had that look in his eye where he was not going to be stopped."

Hunter's fourth-quarter spurt helped the Hornets expand a 43-39 lead after three quarters to 51-41 with 5:33 to play.

It was 53-43 when Hunter picked up his fourth foul with 4:20 left, but he came back in moments later to apply the finishing touch with a steal and dunk at the 1:23 mark.

"What he did was, he caught the ball in his sweet spots," Watson Chapel Coach Marcus Adams said. "Got in the high post some, and he just rip-drived, and he got a couple of layups off turnovers, too."

Adams said it was Watson Chapel's game plan to make Hunter work for his points.

"I believe he makes these guys go," Adams said.

Abrahamson said Bryant (7-0) benefited from the poise and commitment displayed by Hunter, especially when the game was close.

"People might look at it and say he only had three in the first half, what's going on," Abrahamson said. "He doesn't panic. He sticks to the process. We called a timeout one time. Things weren't going well, and he's in there coaching them. In the huddle.

"He's been there and done that. Appreciate his poise, for sure. His presence."

Abrahamson said Hunter made adjustments after a spate of charging fouls got him into trouble.

"He knew Chapel was good at taking charges, and the refs were calling charges, so he adjusted his game to the officiating," Abrahamson said. "So he started working around them. He pulled up in the midrange. I'm proud of that savvy and experience as much as anything."

Cory Nichols scored 11 for Bryant, and the Hornets also got eight points each from Kade Ruffner, Gabe George and Will Diggins.

Khamani Cooper (15 points) and Antwon Emsweller (12) led Watson Chapel, which was coming off a 4A-8 Conference victory over Crossett on Monday night.

Bryant has two more nonconference games scheduled before it begins play in the 6A-Central Conference.

Abrahamson had praise for Watson Chapel.

"Good test for us," he said. "Always good to play against a team like that for us, because that's how our league is going to be. Long, athletic, aggressive and physical."

GIRLS

BRYANT 64, WATSON CHAPEL 47

Paris Atkins scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first half as the Lady Hornets built a 17-point lead en route to a nonconference victory.

Bryant (6-2) led 21-12 after one quarter, 39-22 at the half and 50-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

Da Keira Kentle led Watson Chapel with 17 points, and Raelen Randle added 13.

Lauren Lain (15) and Emileigh Muse (12) supported Atkins. Muse's points came on four three-pointers.