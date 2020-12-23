Israel nears 4th election in 2 years

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli Knesset spokesman's office confirmed early today that the country is approaching its fourth elections in two years.

A deadline for parliament to pass a new budget passed at midnight, forcing the Knesset to dissolve and automatically triggering new elections on March 23.

The failure to reach a budget brings about the collapse of Israel's current government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, Benny Gantz, formed their coalition in May to take on the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

But their partnership has been plagued by mistrust and infighting.

For seven months, Gantz has suffered a number of humiliations and been kept out of the loop on key decisions, such as a series of U.S.-brokered diplomatic agreements with Arab countries. Netanyahu accuses Gantz's Blue and White party of acting as an "opposition within the government."

At the heart of the dysfunctional relationship is Netanyahu's corruption trial. Gantz has accused Netanyahu of undermining their power-sharing deal in hopes of remaining in office throughout his trial, which is to kick into high gear in February when witnesses begin to take the stand. He and other critics believe Netanyahu ultimately hopes to form a new government capable of appointing loyalists who could grant him immunity or dismiss the charges against him.

"A criminal defendant with three indictments is dragging the country to a fourth round of elections," Blue and White said Tuesday night. "If there wasn't a trial, there would be a budget and there wouldn't be elections."

Netanyahu is charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals in which he is accused of offering favors to powerful media figures in exchange for positive news coverage about him and his family.

"The ongoing political crisis will continue as long as Mr. Netanyahu remains prime minister and no government can be formed without him," said Yohanan Plesner, a former lawmaker who is president of the Israel Democracy Institute.

"I think it is quite safe to assume that this won't end until either Mr. Netanyahu is replaced or if he finds a way, through legislation or political maneuvering, to either put his trial on hold or suspend it altogether," he said.

In the previous three elections, Netanyahu was unable to put together a majority coalition with his traditional religious and nationalist allies. Yet he controlled enough seats to prevent his opponents from cobbling together an alternate coalition.

Netanyahu's rivals are led by Gideon Saar, a stalwart in the Likud who announced this month that he was breaking away and forming a new party. Saar, who once served as Netanyahu's Cabinet secretary, has accused the prime minister of turning the Likud into a "personality cult" focused on ensuring its leader's political survival.

Naftali Bennett, another former aide who had a falling out with Netanyahu, leads a religious right-wing party. And Avigdor Lieberman, Netanyahu's former chief of staff and a longtime Cabinet minister, also says the prime minister is unfit to lead.

All of these rivalries are more personal than ideological, meaning that Israel's next government -- led by Netanyahu or not -- almost certainly will have a right-wing ideology that opposes Palestinian independence and supports continued Israeli settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.

The left-wing Labor Party, which established Israel and led the country for its first 30 years, is not expected to cross the threshold, while the far-left Meretz party is expected to barely scrape in.

The Arab-majority Joint List has been plagued by infighting, and it is unclear whether any mainstream party is ready to share power with them. An Arab-led party has never been part of an Israeli government.

In a televised address Tuesday night, Netanyahu blamed Blue and White for the political breakdown, saying any of his challengers would have to rely on "the left" to form a government without him.

"We are against elections; this is a wrong decision by Blue and White," Netanyahu said. "But if elections are forced upon us, I promise you we will win."

Despite the bold predictions, Netanyahu will have other factors working against him. In the previous elections, he used his close alliance with President Donald Trump as an electoral asset.

That option will no longer be there after Joe Biden is sworn in as president on Jan. 20. Biden is expected to return to the policies of his former boss, President Barack Obama, who had a stormy relationship with Netanyahu over his treatment of the Palestinians.