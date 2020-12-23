I-40 lanes near Ozark close temporarily following tanker truck fire

East and westbound lanes on Interstate 40 near exit 35 by Ozark have been temporarily closed, due to a tanker truck catching fire and the blaze spreading, the state Department of Transportation said.

The fire started as a result of a rollover accident and has spread across the median, authorities said. Lanes will be closed until the fire is under control, according to an incident report. The fire was first reported at 10 a.m. A map showed that traffic was stopped near the area.

Check for updates on the idrivearkansas.com traffic map.