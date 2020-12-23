LR Parkview gets by West Memphis

Little Rock Parkview scored a lot of points at Charles Ripley Arena on Tuesday, but the Patriots (5-1) didn't take control until five minutes remained for an 85-73 victory over West Memphis.

Sixty personal fouls and two technical fouls were called, and five players fouled out.

Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman, who was whistled for one of the technical fouls, wasn't pleased with the number of fouls called, saying he thought the officiating was "inconsistent."

The Patriots didn't pull away until midway through the final quarter, and their biggest lead in the first three quarters was just 32-29 with 3:03 left in the first half.

"I keep telling people this is not just another high school program," Thurman said. "This is an elite program and we have a lot of history to live up to.

"Our guys are in pretty good shape, and the pace may have gotten to West Memphis a little. I think today was good experience, but this team is still learning about my style and I'm still learning about the players."

Parkview initially was scheduled to play Conway on Tuesday, but that game was canceled and Thurman said they were lucky to get West Memphis to play. The Blue Devils had their originally scheduled game canceled as well.

"I know a lot of people are going through this pandemic, and I think we have to be concerned about the health of everyone first," he said. "We have to make sure that our kids stay safe."

The Patriots scored the first points of the game when Cameron Wallace hit a three-pointer 40 seconds after the tip. They would not score again until Jeff Komanga scored with 5:49 left. Between the field goals, Parkview was whistled for five fouls.

The Blue Devils led 21-16 after the first quarter and kept the lead until the 3:03 mark when Nate Coley hit a field goal, was fouled and hit the free throw for a 32-29 lead Parkview edge.

West Memphis took a 38-37 lead with 7.1 second left in the half, but Parkview's SK Sanders hit a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to nab a 40-38 halftime lead.

Calvin Butler Jr. put the Blue Devils back on top with a three-pointer, giving them a 41-40 lead with 6:51 left in the third quarter.

Parkview took the lead back on a three-pointer by Jaylen Thomas-Miller and kept the edge for 17 seconds before West Memphis went back in front 53-52 with 1:42 remaining the quarter. The Patriots managed a 57-55 lead after three quarters.

The Patriots increased their advantage to 73-62 with 2:35 remaining.

West Memphis narrowed the margin to 76-73 with 1:10 left, but Parkview got two free throws from Coran Littrell to up the lead, and the Patriots held the Blue Devils scoreless the rest of the way.

Thomas-Miller had a game-high 17 points for the Patriots while Wallace added 15. Coley and Littrell had 11, and Sanders finished with 10.

Selah Robins led West Memphis with 15 points. Jordan Mitchell had 14, and Dquarious Birdo added 13.