Nestle to expand Jonesboro facility, add 100 new jobs

FILE — This Sept. 24, 1999 file picture shows the headquarters of Swiss Nestle AG in Vevey, Switzerland. ( AP Photo/Keystone/file/ Fabrice Coffrini )

Nestle announced Wednesday plans to expand its Jonesboro facility, bringing at least 100 jobs to the area over the next two years.

The company will invest more than $100 million to expand the production facility, making room for a new line to produce Hot Pockets sandwiches, according to a news release issued by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The company plans to hire at least 100 new employees over two years, and will renovate and add 90,000 square feet to its facility, the commission said.

“Almost 20 years ago, Nestlé chose to locate in Jonesboro because their forward-thinking leaders knew that Jonesboro and Nestlé were both primed to grow,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said in the release.

“Together we have. Nestlé has shown they are more than a business; they are part of the Jonesboro family,” he said.

The facility in Jonesboro opened in 2002 and has approximately 750 full-time employees. It produces food for brands that include Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine, DiGiorno, Tombstone and Sweet Earth, the release states.

The company said they plan to begin construction in January, according to the commission.