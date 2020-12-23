Police: Teen critically injured in Little Rock shooting

An 18-year-old man was critically injured after he was shot and left in a car in Little Rock on Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responding to a shots fired call shortly after 8:20 p.m. in the 8100 block of Geyer Springs Road met two men who said they were in a vehicle at an apartment complex across the street when somebody shot at the vehicle they were in, according to a Little Rock police report.

The men said they ran from the vehicle to save their lives, but that their friend was still in the vehicle and may have been injured, police said.

According to the report, officers went to 5701 Dreher Lane, and found Gary Ashford of Little Rock in the backseat with a gunshot wound in his chest. Ashford was transported to the UAMS Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said no update on the teen’s condition was available Wednesday morning.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.