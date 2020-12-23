Red Raiders dodge Sooners' scramble

Texas Tech's Marcus Santos-Silva (14) is defended by Oklahoma's Brady Manek (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

NORMAN, Okla. -- Texas Tech came painfully close to starting its Big 12 season with two losses.

With some grit and a little luck, the Red Raiders avoided that fate. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 21 points and Marcus Santos-Silva had 18 to help No. 15 Texas Tech hold off Oklahoma 69-67 on Tuesday night.

The game came down to the final seconds.

Texas Tech, leading by three, fouled Oklahoma's De'Vion Harmon with four seconds left. Harmon made the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Victor Iwuakor rebounded for Oklahoma and was fouled with 2.8 seconds to play. He missed the first free throw, then missed the second intentionally. Oklahoma got the offensive rebound and got off several shots near the basket -- but none went in.

One of the misses was a bank shot by Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge) that was not difficult by his standards. He bent over frustrated after the buzzer.

"We had a great look," Harmon said. "You can't ask for a better look. Tough one, but we're going to bounce back."

Harmon scored 17 points and Reaves added 13 for Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1), which made just 17 of 27 free throws. Brady Manek, Oklahoma's leading scorer this season, finished with 2 points on 1-for-7 shooting.

Georgetown transfer Mac McClung scored 16 points for Texas Tech (7-2, 1-1 Big 12), which was coming off a one-point home loss to Kansas.

"I told the guys after the game that this might be one of my favorite wins of my coaching career," Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard said. "I was disappointed after that Kansas loss. I could have coached better, we could have played better, guys could have stayed out of foul trouble."

NO. 1 GONZAGA 95,

NW (LA.) STATE 78

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Drew Timme had 25 points and nine rebounds as top-ranked Gonzaga (6-0) held off a late challenge to beat Northwestern State.

Jairus Roberson scored 15 points to lead Northwestern State (1-9).

NO. 3 KANSAS 79,

NO. 7 WEST VIRGINIA 65

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Christian Braun hit 6 three-pointers and had 22 points, Jalen Wilson hit 4 three-pointers and scored 17, and No. 3 Kansas cruised past seventh-ranked West Virginia.

Marcus Garrett finished with 15 points, Ochai Agbaji had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and David McCormack added 10 points and 11 boards as the Jayhawks (8-1, 2-0 Big 12) won their fifth consecutive against the Mountaineers (6-2, 1-1).

NO. 4 IOWA 70, PURDUE 55

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Luka Garza scored 22 points, Joe Wieskamp added 17 and No. 4 Iowa (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) beat Purdue.

Trevion Williams led Purdue (6-3, 1-1) with 14 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Newman added 11 points.

NO. 6 HOUSTON 76, TEMPLE 50

HOUSTON -- Quentin Grimes had 22 points and 7 rebounds, Justin Gorham had 14 points and 12 boards and No. 6 Houston beat Temple in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Former Arkansas Razorback Reggie Chaney had 13 points and Tramon Mark scored 12 for Houston (6-0). J.P. Moorman II scored 12 points for Temple (1-1).

NO. 9 WISCONSIN 67, NEBRASKA 53

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison had 15 points and a career-high seven assists, and No. 9 Wisconsin (7-1) overcame a dreadful start to beat Nebraska in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Dalano Banton scored 15 points for Nebraska (4-4).

No. 14 MISSOURI 54, BRADLEY 53

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Jeremiah Tilmon's three-point play with a second left lifted Missouri (6-0) over Bradley.

On the Tigers' final possession, Xavier Pinson found Tilmon in the post on the left block. With time ticking down, Tilmon power-dribbled to the basket and forced a foul from Elijah Childs, finishing through the contact and earning a trip to the free-throw line to win the game.

Tilmon sank the foul shot, and Mitchell Smith (Van Buren) swatted away two inbounds passes by the Braves (6-3) to clinch it.

No. 16 VIRGINIA 76,

WILLIAM & MARY 40

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Trey Murphy III scored seven of his 15 points during a 13-0 first-half run as Virginia (4-1) returned from a long coronavirus-related pause to beat William & Mary.

Yuri Covington's 12 points led the Tribe (2-3).

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 79, No. 17 NORTH CAROLINA 76

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Devon Daniels scored eight consecutive points in the second half and finished with 21 to help North Carolina State(5-1, 1-0 ACC) beat North Carolina (5-2, 0-1).

Freshman Shakeel Moore scored 17 points for the Wolfpack, who blew nearly all of a 17-point first-half lead before responding with a 14-2 run.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 3 CONNECTICUT 90, VILLANOVA 52

VILLANOVA, Pa. -- Paige Bueckers and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points apiece to lead No. 3 Connecticut to a victory over Villanova.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) added 18 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists for the Huskies (5-0, 4-0 Big East). Sarah Mortensen scored 17 points for Villanova (7-1, 2-1).

No. 15 NORTHWESTERN 79, EASTERN KENTUCKY 50

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Veronica Burton scored 17 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 15 and No. 15 Northwestern (4-0) beat Eastern Kentucky.

Dafne Gianesini scored 14 points for Eastern Kentucky (3-3).

No. 20 SOUTH FLORIDA 73, CINCINNATI 61

CINCINNATI -- Sydni Harvey scored 21 points, Bethy Mununga had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 20 South Florida (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) pulled away late to beat Cincinnati.

IImar'I Thomas scored 32 points with 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals for Cincinnati (1-5, 0-2)

No. 25 MICHIGAN STATE 94, OAKLAND 56

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Nia Clouden led a balanced attack with 15 points and No. 25 Michigan State (7-0) celebrated its first Top 25 ranking this season with red-hot shooting in a victory over Oakland.

Kahlaijah Dean scored 15 points to lead Oakland (3-4).

