Remains of sailor confirmed

Issac Parker of Woodson was killed during World War II at the age of 17. ( Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency )

The remains of an Arkansas sailor who died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor nearly 80 years ago have been accounted for, military officials announced Tuesday.

Navy Mess Attendant 3rd Class Isaac Parker of Woodson was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft, according to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency news release. Multiple torpedoes struck the ship, which caused it to quickly capsize.

As a result, 429 crewmen died, including Parker, according to the release.

In September 1947, officials tasked with recovering and identifying the remains of U.S. personnel who died in the Pacific Theater were only able to confirm those of 35 men from the Oklahoma, officials said. In October 1949, a military board classified the remains that could not be identified, including Parker's, as "non-recoverable," the release states.

Between June and November 2015, however, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel exhumed the non-recoverables for analysis.

Parker was accounted for Sept. 8 of this year. In order to identify his remains, scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as mitochondrial DNA, according to the release.

Parker's name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing along with the others missing from World War II. According to the release, a rosette will be placed next to Parker's name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Parker will be buried June 8 in St. Louis.