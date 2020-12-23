HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Nominations sought for All-Arkansas Preps

Nominations are being accepted for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps football team.

Nominations should include the player's class, position, height, weight, 40-yard dash time and the following statistics for each position:

QUARTERBACKS Passing yards, attempts, completions, touchdowns, interceptions.

RUNNING BACKS Rushing yards, attempts, touchdowns, yards per carry, yards per game.

WIDE RECEIVERS Receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS Tackles, sacks, interceptions, pass breakups, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries, touchdowns.

SPECIAL TEAMS Kickoff returns, return yardage, touchdowns; punt returns, return yardage, touchdowns; field goals made, field goals attempted, longest field goal; extra points made, extra points attempted; longest punt.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN Sacks allowed, blocking grades.

There will be a first team, a second team and an underclassman team.

Coaches are asked to nominate no more than three players from their own team and no more than three players from their respective conference.

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 6. Email nominations to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com

Coaches are also asked to send mug shots of nominees for possible publication.

The All-Arkansas Preps football team will be released Jan. 10.

-- Jeremy Muck

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Russellville AD honored

Russellville Athletic Director Johnny Johnson has been honored as one of 10 2020 Bruce D. Whitehead Distinguished Service Awards given by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA).

Johnson will receive his award in person at the 2021 National Athletic Directors Conference in Denver.

The award is presented annually to individuals from within the NIAAA membership in recognition of their length of service, special accomplishments and contributions to interscholastic athletics at the local, state and national levels. Nominations are submitted by state athletic directors associations, are screened by the NIAAA Awards Committee and selected by the NIAAA Board of Directors.

Johnson is in his ninth year as Russellville's athletic director after serving in the same position in the Little Rock School District for 11 years.

-- Jeremy Muck