Suspect denied pre-trial release in kid-porn case

A Pulaski County man facing three child pornography counts in federal court was denied pre-trial release Tuesday over concerns about potential contact he may have with children and a potential lack of supervision if released.

Lee Spivey, 41, of Jacksonville, was charged in June 2019 in Pulaski County Circuit Court with 30 counts related to possession of child pornography. According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, those charges were dropped in January after Spivey was indicted by a federal grand jury. He has been in jail since his arrest on related and unrelated state charges, first in the Pulaski County jail, then in the Dallas County jail in Fordyce.

He appeared in court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome T. Kearney via Skype video-conference from the Dallas County jail. In seeking his release, Spivey's brother, James Spivey, offered to serve as a third-party custodian to ensure that Lee Spivey did not violate the terms of release. That offer quickly fell apart, however, after James Spivey testified that he and his wife have two minor grandchildren who often visit their home.

"When you said your grandchildren stay over, do they stay overnight?" asked Joan Shipley, the assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting the case.

"They do on occasion, yes," he said.

"Will they still be staying overnight with your brother living there?" Shipley asked.

"Not in the same room, no," he replied.

Changing her line of questioning, Shipley then asked James Spivey if he had helped Lee Spivey contact his minor daughter, who has been living out of state with a family member since her father's arrest. That family member was granted permanent guardianship in October 2019. According to court testimony, James Spivey had forwarded a letter written by his brother to his daughter the previous month, sparking concerns that he may again act as an intermediary between the two.

"That was back in 2019 before Christmas, under the guidance of my lawyer," Spivey said, sounding irritated at the question. "One time and one time only. Any other communications were initiated by my niece, not initiated by me or by my wife."

"Do you understand that your niece is not wanting to come back to Arkansas because of where you live?" Shipley asked. "How can you guarantee this court that you are not going to allow contact between Mr. Spivey and his daughter?"

"I'll do my best not to have that happen," James Spivey said.

After establishing that James Spivey and his wife have day jobs that would result in Lee Spivey being left unsupervised most of the day, Shipley ended her questioning.

Kearney then queried James Spivey regarding the ages of his grandchildren, their proximity to his home, and the frequency with which they would stay over.

"The court has concerns about him being in the same home with children," said Kearney. "Would you have any problem if the court didn't want them visiting very much while he is undergoing these charges?"

"If the court says that we cannot see our grandkids or they cannot stay overnight, that's a dealbreaker," he said.

"That's a dealbreaker?" asked Kearney.

"Yes sir," responded Spivey. "And I've already let my brother know that."

Kearney then asked Shipley about a letter Lee Spivey wrote to his daughter that she had entered into evidence at the start of the proceeding.

"I guess I missed the significance of it," Kearney said. "Clearly he was sending it to his daughter. What was your purpose in introducing that?"

"Just that the family," she said, "that they believe the third party custodian would, if, you know, initiate contact."

"Surreptitiously, you mean?" Kearney asked.

"Yes," Shipley said. "Not let the court know that he's trying to get in contact with her."

"And there is a no contact order," said Kearney.

"It is in the permanent order," Shipley said. "But that letter was sent before the permanent order."

Shipley said the letter Lee Spivey had sent to his daughter, using his brother as intermediary, was sent in September 2019, the month before a court order was issued forbidding him to have any contact with his daughter without notifying and receiving permission from the court to do so.

Kearney said at that point that he was searching for a valid legal reason to grant Lee Spivey's release unless there could be no assurance given that Spivey would not pose a danger to the community if that release were to be granted.

"We only allow certain kinds of release conditions," he said. "So, tell me why it shouldn't be done in this case."

"The United States does not believe his brother is a good option for third party custodian," Shipley said. "The United States believes that he will help him reach out to his daughter and the annual report of guardianship says that she does not need to have contact with him."

Shipley said that while no evidence had surfaced of Lee Spivey acting inappropriately toward his daughter, "it's not that far of a leap and we are trying to protect the child."

She said the objections to having Lee Spivey released to his brother's custody were rooted in concern for the daughter and the two minor grandchildren.

"Them spending the night and him being in the other room is not appropriate," she said. "The United States simply cannot fathom him being in a home with a child and that's the problem we have with these release conditions."

Kearney said in his order that the proposed release plan was inadequate to assure the safety of the community.

"The Court finds no conditions to reasonably assure the Court of Defendant's compliance," Kearney wrote in his order issued Tuesday. "Therefore, he is ordered detained pending trial."

If convicted of the most serious charge, receipt of child pornography, Spivey could face a minimum term of five years in prison. The charges of possession of child pornography carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.