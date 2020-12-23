Trump urges relief-bill redo

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday night asked Congress to amend the nearly $900 billion stimulus and spending bill passed by lawmakers just a day before, describing the legislation as "a disgrace" and suggesting he would not immediately sign off on it.

The president seized on congressional leaders' decision to pass the relief bill by combining it with a broader spending plan to fund government operations and the military. That spending plan includes provisions such as foreign aid and support for Washington institutions like the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Smithsonian.

Trump portrayed such spending items as "wasteful and unnecessary" additions to the coronavirus legislation.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhhcgcV3R5M]

"It's called the covid relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with covid," Trump said in a video posted on Twitter. "Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people."

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000," he added, referring to stimulus checks.

The 5,593-page bill was introduced Monday afternoon and then passed by the House and Senate later in the evening. It was approved with broad bipartisan support.

Trump's aides had made positive comments about the legislation, but Trump had largely stayed out of negotiations. He was said to have complained to some aides last week that he thought the $600 stimulus checks were too small and that he wanted them raised to $1,200 or $2,000, but aides had convinced him not to intervene, saying it could scuttle the whole package.

Some aides said they were stunned that Trump weighed in the way he did after his economic team had publicly praised the bill.

But administration officials had negotiated the bill with lawmakers in the final days without explicitly securing Trump's approval, aides said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., quickly responded to the Twitter post by saying congressional Democrats would return to the Capitol on Thursday and seek to advance a bill that adds the $2,000 stimulus checks.

"Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks," she posted on Twitter after Trump's message. "At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 -- Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let's do it!"

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., also said in a Twitter post Tuesday night that he supported the idea of larger stimulus checks, but he alleged that Republicans prevented such checks from being included in the bill.

"We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it," Schumer wrote. "Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we're glad to pass more aid Americans need. Maybe Trump can finally make himself useful and get Republicans not to block it again."

As the coronavirus pandemic began to move rapidly through the United States in March, Congress passed a $2.2 trillion spending bill to try to limit the economic impact. Many of that law's measures expired over the course of the year, and the recent spike in new coronavirus cases led a bipartisan coalition to seek a new bill. The measure approved by Congress on Monday night promised $900 billion in new assistance, including the $600 stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment aid for 11 weeks, small-business assistance and a variety of other measures.

Trump's top economic advisers had not signaled that he was unhappy with the bill. In fact, they had suggested they were quite happy with the way the package came together.

"I am pleased that Congress has passed on an overwhelming bipartisan basis additional critical economic relief for American workers, families and businesses," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted seven hours before Trump's video was posted.

Mnuchin serves as Trump's key negotiator with Congress on spending and economic matters.

"Mnuchin (your Treasury Sec) represented YOU during extended negotiations on this bill package. We are Republic not a monarchy," retiring Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan wrote Tuesday night on Twitter in a message aimed at Trump. Mitchell had served as a Republican lawmaker before announcing that he was disassociating from the political party in part because of Trump's response since losing the election.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., wrote on Twitter that Trump was "conflating" the government spending portion of the bill with the economic relief portion.

"HIS TEAM negotiatiated [sic] this, and blessed combining the two! But since twitter erupted, he erupted," Kinzinger wrote.

Virtually all of the complaints Trump made in the four-minute video -- including foreign aid agreements, aid to the Kennedy Center, fish management language and more -- are not part of the $900 billion covid-19 relief agreement but rather were included in other, separately negotiated parts of the legislation, including a $1.4 trillion omnibus appropriations bill and a measure authorizing $9.9 billion in water projects. These bills and many others were packaged together.

The House and Senate approved the bill with such large margins that they could probably override a veto if Trump tried to block the measure, but that process could take weeks.

Some of Trump's closest allies on Capitol Hill tried to defend the economic relief bill Tuesday night.

"The #COVID19 package, while imperfect, will save jobs and lives," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote on Twitter. "The sooner the bill becomes law -- the better."

Earlier Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden applauded Congress for passing the coronavirus relief bill as the nation deals with a covid-19 surge.

He called out to front-line workers, scientists, researchers, clinical trial participants and those with deployed family members during the holiday season.

"Our hearts are always with you -- keep the faith," he said in a year-end address from Wilmington, Del.

The day before, Biden got his first dose of the vaccine on live television as part of an effort to reassure people that the covid-19 vaccine is safe.

Biden called the legislation a "down payment" on a broader relief bill he plans to introduce when he takes office in January.

"Like all compromises, this is far from perfect," Biden said. "Congress did their job this week, and I can and I must ask them to do it again next year."

BILL'S PROVISIONS

Economists and several outside groups agreed that the compromise stimulus bill amounted to a necessary but insufficient salve to the economic and health wounds suffered during a monthslong impasse between Democrats and Republicans.

In addition to reviving and preserving a series of expanded and extended unemployment benefits first established in the $2.2 trillion stimulus law in March, the bill also provides an additional $100 a week to some "mixed earners" -- people who earn money both as employees and as freelancers or contractors -- in order to undo a wrinkle in the March law that barred people who qualified for regular unemployment benefits from the program targeting freelancers and gig workers.

But the bill could make it harder for some people to receive benefits under that program, known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Until now, many people have been able to qualify for the program by certifying that they lost employment or earnings, without needing to provide proof. The new bill requires people to provide documentation in order to receive benefits under the program, which advocates for the unemployed have warned could further burden already strained state unemployment offices.

Instead of forcing a hard end to the unemployment programs, lawmakers also agreed to allow the benefits to slowly taper off through early April, depriving negotiators of a hard deadline to force talks to resume in early spring.

The final proposal included $69 billion for the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine and more than $22 billion for states to conduct testing, tracing and coronavirus mitigation programs. It also provides $13 billion in increased nutrition assistance, $7 billion for broadband access, $45 billion for transportation and transit agencies and $25 billion in rental assistance.

It revives a popular business loan program, the Paycheck Protection Program. It allows businesses to receive a second loan and expands eligibility under that program for nonprofit organizations, local newspapers, and radio and TV broadcasters. The bill allocates $15 billion for performance venues, independent movie theaters and other cultural institutions devastated by the restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus.

The bill also ensures that businesses will be able to deduct payroll costs and other expenses covered by the Paycheck Protection Program, and it expands a tax credit that subsidizes wages for businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Cochrane, Luke Broadwater and Alan Rappeport of The New York Times; by Rachel Siegel, Josh Dawsey and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post; and by Alexandra Jaffe of The Associated Press.

President-elect Joe Biden receives his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from Nurse partitioner Tabe Mase at Christiana Hospital in Newark Del., Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from nurse practitioner Tabe Mase. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)