UAPB men's basketball team loses to Baylor

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff campus is shown in this undated file photo.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team lost at No. 2 Baylor 99-42 Monday night.

Shaun Doss Jr. posted his first career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds and was the only Golden Lion player in double figures, according to a press release.

The second-ranked Bears showed their muscle from the start, shooting 60% from the field (24 of 40), including five completed three-pointers, to lead 55-12 at halftime.

The Golden Lions return to action on Jan. 2, opening Southwestern Athletic Conference play hosting Mississippi Valley State in the H.O. Clemmons Arena. The game will be broadcast on 99.3 FM The Beat, with free audio and free video at www.uapblionsroar.com/live.

