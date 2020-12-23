Yards quietly fill with Black Santas

Chris Kennedy outside his home in the Lakewood neighborhood of North Little Rock on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

A 7-foot-tall inflatable Black Santa Claus stands outside the Kennedy home in North Little Rock's Lakewood neighborhood, waving to those who pass by.

Chris Kennedy said an inflatable Black Santa has been a Christmas tradition for the family since his daughter Emily was born four years ago.

Chris is a food blogger. His wife, Iddy, is a pharmacist at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Kennedy decorates in early November each year to honor his father, Gus Kennedy, who died of pancreatic cancer on Thanksgiving Day, 2004.

Nobody ever complained about Kennedy's Christmas decorations before, but in this year of pandemic and political discord, something changed.

On Nov. 23, Kennedy received a letter.

It read: "Please remove your negro Santa Claus yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro. I am a caucasian (white man, to you) and have been for the past 600 years. Your being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty. Besides that, you are making yourself the laughing stock of the neighborhood. Obviously, your values are not that of the Lakewood area and maybe you should move to a neighborhood out east with the rest of your racist kind. Yours truly, Santa Claus."

Kennedy said his initial response was "absolute anger and sadness."

Then he questioned whether they had made a mistake by moving into the neighborhood three years ago.

But Kennedy isn't one to harbor anger. And it soon passed.

Meanwhile, a Facebook live post he made about the letter was spreading far and wide.

Within a few days, Kennedy started seeing other inflatable Black Santas in the neighborhood, in the front yards of his white neighbors.

"Seeing the other Santa Clauses pop up has made a huge difference," he said.

Kennedy said there are now about 14 inflatable Black Santas in the neighborhood.

"We're calling them solidarity Santas," he said. "Those being everywhere is amazing."

It seems the idea came to several people simultaneously.

"My first reaction was of course 'That's just terrible,'" Paula Juels Jones said of the letter. "But then 'Where can I get one?'" she said, referring to inflatable Black Santas.

Jones is a North Little Rock District Court judge who lives in the neighborhood and is on the board of the property owner's association.

"My husband was the one who got busy finding one," she said of Will Jones. "They weren't real easy to find, but then it got harder because people started ordering them."

Other neighbors had the same thought.

Suddenly, there was a run on inflatable Black Santas.

Tim and Annie Giattina got theirs from Amazon.com, but it took a while. Theirs didn't arrive until Dec. 11.

"It's kind of a no-brainer to come together and show solidarity when something is as inappropriate and out of line as this letter was," said Tim Giattina, a lawyer.

He said the neighborhood has responded in a way that restores faith in humanity and the community.

"I've got a 2-year-old daughter," Giattina said. "They have a 4-year-old daughter. We know the kind of world and kind of community we want to raise our daughters in. ... Selfishly, Annie and I have met a new family that we will hopefully become friends with, and our daughter, Corinne, can play with their daughter."

Ben Keller, a ninth-grade English teacher who lives in the neighborhood, said they already had an inflatable Black Santa in their Amazon.com shopping cart. When they heard about the Kennedys' letter, they clicked "buy now."

Ben and his wife, Mandy, an elementary school teacher, adopted a Black son in 2018.

"It was hurtful to see that and to know that there was somebody like that in the Lakewood neighborhood," Ben Keller said of the letter the Kennedys received. "I think the bigger story and the bigger testament is how many people rallied around the Kennedys. It's great to see how our neighborhood has come together and become more tight-knit than it already was."

Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch, another neighbor, said he has lived in the neighborhood for 31 years.

Welch said he's never had an inflatable anything in his yard before, but this may be a new tradition at his house. He said the winds were blowing at 35 mph when he staked his Santa out in the yard. But Santa didn't fly off into the night.

"If he blows off, it unplugs him, and if it unplugs him, he's going to lose all his air anyway," Welch said.

The story has been picked up by several national news outlets.

"The legs that this story have are indicative of the times in which we live," Welch said. "People are desperate for a happy story about race and folks getting along and treating each other as human beings."

He said the proliferation of inflatable Black Santas "touched a chord because down deep this is what your grandmother told you this is the way you're supposed to treat your neighbors."

"The fact is it's time we quit being hateful to each other, and besides it's Christmas," Welch said. "What kind of seventh-grader writes a letter like that?"

Kennedy said he has received donations from people telling him to cover his lawn in inflatable Black Santas, like a flamboyance of pink flamingos.

But that's not his style.

Kennedy said he's been giving the donations to the Ronald McDonald House, which provides rooms to family members of hospitalized children.

"We are up to 330 nights worth of stays funded," he said.

Kennedy said it's important for his family to have a Black Santa Claus representation in his home, not only by the inflatable outside but with ornaments on the Christmas tree and wrapping paper under it.

"It's important for my wife and I because for the vast majority of our lives we have usually been the only people of color in our spaces from church to school," Kennedy said. "We grew up not seeing ourselves represented in just about anything positive. My wife didn't get her first Black doll to play with until she was 12. I was lucky and had sports heroes and Mr. T.

"We want our daughter to know that she is seen and represented in everything, from fictional characters like Santa and Doc McStuffins to real life leaders like Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris. We want other kids of color to know that Santa is real and looks like them. We want to share joy with all people, which is why one of our decorations is a sign that simply says joy. Our decorations are a representation of our family and a gift of joy and Christmas spirit."