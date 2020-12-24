Architect gives $1M to UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- A planned gift of $1 million from a Houston man to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will establish an endowed faculty chair in UA's Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design.

The gift from retired architect Greg Roberts will support a position directing a proposed health care and wellness concentration in UA's Master of Design Studies degree program.

"Healthcare design is becoming increasingly important, and it's been an interest of mine to get the U of A moving in that direction," Roberts said in a statement released by the university "I figured, what better place to leave my estate than the Fay Jones School, especially if it can promote this focus."

Roberts was a principal with WHR Architects and worked for more than three decades in health care design, according to UA. He is originally from Fort Smith and earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from UA in 1971.

"The gift confirms our overall commitment to addressing issues of imperative value to society and culture through design, but also directs our attention specifically to the responsibility design has in shaping the built environment to the needs of public health and wellness," Peter MacKeith, dean of the Fay Jones School, said in a statement.