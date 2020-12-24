Arkansas virus cases up more than 3,200 in new record increase

​​​​​Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose by more than 3,200 on Thursday, breaking the record for a one-day increase that had been set just a week earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 30, to 3,406.

After reaching a new high on Wednesday, the number of patients hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 17, to 1,093.

Those patients included 178 who were on ventilators, up from 174 a day earlier.

The state's count of cases rose by 3,204. The previous record for a one-day increase was the 3,039 cases that were added the previous Thursday, Dec. 17.

