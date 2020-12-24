A worker stands on the end of a dangling scaffold as he waits to be rescued after an explosion Wednesday in a Baltimore highrise. (AP/The Baltimore Sun/Jerry Jackson)

Baltimore high-rise blast hurts 23 people

BALTIMORE -- An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore injured 23 people Wednesday and temporarily trapped a window washing crew on dangling scaffolding.

Twenty-one of the victims were taken to area hospitals after the explosion, which caused a partial roof collapse. The city's Fire Department tweeted that at least nine of the victims were in critical condition, while another was in serious condition.

The trapped workers were rescued through a window. Firefighters continued to search the building Wednesday afternoon.

The firefighters union tweeted that evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. are located.

The Fire Department said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. But utility spokeswoman Stephanie Anne Weaver said work on the building's "air handling and boiler system" likely caused the blast.

"Window washing scaffolding was compromised because of the incident and a window washing crew was pulled to safety by the fire department," Weaver said in a statement.

Storms in store for Gulf Coast states

NEW ORLEANS -- More than 4 million people near the U.S. Gulf Coast faced severe storms just ahead of the holidays, forecasters said.

Damaging winds were one of the main threats, along with the possibility of a few tornadoes, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.

Forecasters said the area in the path of strong storms Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night included the southern portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

The region included New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana; the Gulfport-Biloxi area in Mississippi; and the Mobile metropolitan area in Alabama.

In Birmingham, Ala., city officials said they are opening a warming station in an auditorium on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after Christmas to provide shelter for homeless people during the freezing weather expected during the holiday period. Low temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees in the Birmingham area by early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

As the system moves east, severe storms will be possible in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas today.

Wisconsin recount cost nearly $1.7M

MADISON, Wis. -- The presidential recount in Wisconsin's Milwaukee County came in slightly under budget, at nearly $1.7 million, according to data released Wednesday.

George Christensen, the clerk of the state's largest county, released numbers that show it spent $1.69 million on its recount, with nearly a third of that -- $550,450 -- going to rent space for the effort.

President Donald Trump's campaign paid $3 million in advance for recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties, which are Democratic strongholds. Trump lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden by 0.6 percentage point. Under state law, losing candidates can request recounts but must pay the cost upfront if they lose by more than 0.25 percentage points. The recounts resulted in a slightly larger lead for Biden.

The counties are required to calculate the actual costs and are supposed to be reimbursed from Trump's payment. If the costs come in below estimates, excess funds are supposed to go back to Trump's campaign. Dane County's final cost was about $729,700, which was about $10,000 less than anticipated.

Police car chase ends with 5 deaths

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A car speeding away from police Tuesday night in suburban New York City barreled into another car, splitting that vehicle in half and killing five people, officials said.

The 36-year-old driver of the speeding car and four 18-year-old men, who were ejected from the other vehicle, died in the crash. The fatal collision happened around 9:30 p.m. in Yonkers, Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner John Mueller said.

WNBC-TV reported that friends described the four 18-year-olds as recent high school graduates.

Spano and Mueller said minutes before the crash, officers attempted to stop the speeding car, a 2009 Infiniti, because it was being driven erratically. The car appeared to pull over, but then suddenly accelerated and took off down Riverdale Avenue at "beyond reckless speeds," the officials said.

As officers followed, the Infiniti slammed into the car with the four 18-year-olds, a 2006 Nissan that was making a right turn onto Riverdale Avenue from Culver Street, causing "catastrophic damage to both vehicles," Spano and Mueller said.

Police identified the driver of the Infiniti as Devon Haywood of Mount Vernon, N.Y., and the four men in the Nissan as Brandon Sierra, Randy Brisbane, Tamari Watkins and Anthony Cruz. They all lived in Yonkers.