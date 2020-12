Bowl glance

All times Central

O/U denotes the “over/under,” which is the projected number of total points to be scored in a single game.

Completed games

DATE BOWL SCORE LOCATION

Dec. 21 Myrtle Beach Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28 Conway, S.C.

HIGHLIGHTS Camerun Peoples ran for a bowl-record 319 yards and tied a record with five rushing touchdowns as Appalachian State (9-3) beat North Texas (4-6).

Dec. 22 Famous Potato Nevada 38, Tulane 27 Boise, Idaho

HIGHLIGHTS Carson Strong threw for 271 yards and 5 touchdowns, Devonte Lee and Toa Taua each rushed for over 100 yards, and Nevada (7-2) beat Tulane (6-6).

Dec. 22 Boca Raton No. 16 BYU 49, Central Florida 23 Boca Raton, Fla.

HIGHLIGHTS Zach Wilson threw for 425 yards with 3 touchdown passes and 2 rushing scores as No. 16 BYU (11-1) routed Central Florida (6-4).

Dec. 23 Boca Raton Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern New Orleans

HIGHLIGHTS Louisiana Tech (5-4), Georgia Southern (7-5).

Dec. 23 Montgomery Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic Montgomery, Ala.

HIGHLIGHTS Memphis (7-3), Florida Atlantic (5-3).

Up next

Dec. 24 New Mexico Hawaii (4-4) vs. Houston (3-4) Frisco, Texas

TIME 1:30 p.m. LINE Houston by 101/2 O/U 59 TV ESPN

Dec. 25 Camellia Marshall (7-2) vs. Buffalo (5-1) Montgomery, Ala.

TIME 1:30 p.m. LINE Buffalo by 41/2 O/U 54 TV ESPN

Dec. 26 First Responder Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) vs. Texas-San Antonio (7-4) Dallas

TIME 2:30 p.m. LINE Louisiana-Lafayette by 14 O/U 561/2 TV ESPN

Dec. 26 LendingTree Western Kentucky (5-6) vs. Georgia State (5-4) Mobile, Ala.

TIME 2:30 p.m. LINE Georgia State by 31/2 O/U 501/2 TV ESPN

Dec. 26 Cure Coasta Carolina (11-0) vs. Liberty (9-1) Orlando, Fla.

TIME 6:30 p.m. LINE Coastal Carolina by 71/2 O/U 591/2 TV ESPN

Dec. 29 Cheez-It Miami (8-2) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3) Orlando, Fla.

TIME 4:30 p.m. LINE Oklahoma State by 2 O/U 581/2 TV ESPN

Dec. 29 Alamo Colorado (4-1) vs. Texas (6-3) San Antonio

TIME 8 p.m. LINE Texas by 9 O/U 631/2 TV ESPN

Dec. 30 Duke’s Mayo Wake Forest (4-4) vs. Wisconsin (3-3) Charlotte, N.C.

TIME 11 a.m. LINE Wisconsin by 7 O/U 521/2 TV ESPN

Dec. 30 Music City Missouri (5-4) vs. Iowa (6-2) Nashville, Tenn.

TIME 2:30 p.m. LINE Iowa by 15 O/U 501/2 TV ESPN

Dec. 30 Cotton Florida (8-3) vs. Oklahoma (8-2) Arlington, Texas

TIME 7 p.m. LINE Florida by 3 O/U 72 TV ESPN

Dec. 31 Armed Forces Mississippi State (2-7) vs. Tulsa (6-2) Fort Worth

TIME 11 a.m. LINE Tulsa by 21/2 O/U 49 TV ESPN

Dec. 31 Arizona San Jose State (7-0) vs. Ball State (6-1) Tucson, Ariz.

TIME 1 p.m. LINE San Jose State by 8 O/U 621/2 TV CBSSN

Dec. 31 Liberty Army (9-2) vs. West Virgina (5-4) Memphis

TIME 3 p.m. LINE West Virginia by 7 O/U 42 TV ESPN

Dec. 31 Texas Arkansas (3-7) vs. TCU (6-4) Houston

TIME 7 p.m. LINE TCU by 6 O/U 571/2 TV ESPN

Jan. 1 Peach Georgia (7-2) vs. Cincinnati (9-0) Atlanta

TIME 11 a.m. LINE Georgia by 7 O/U 501/2 TV ESPN

Jan. 1 Citrus Auburn (6-4) vs. Northwestern (6-2) Orlando, Fla.

TIME Noon LINE Northwestern by 31/2 O/U 431/2 TV ABC

Jan. 1 CFP Semi* Alabama (11-0) vs. Notre Dame (10-1) Arlington, Texas

TIME 4 p.m. LINE Alabama by 191/2 O/U 66 TV ESPN

Jan. 1 Sugar Clemson (10-1) vs. Ohio State (6-0) New Orleans

TIME 7:45 p.m. LINE Clemson by 71/2 O/U 651/2 TV ESPN

Jan. 2 Gator Kentucky (4-6) vs. North Carolina State (8-3) Jacksonville, Fla.

TIME 11 a.m. LINE Kentucky by 21/2 O/U 521/2 TV ESPN

Jan. 2 Outback Mississippi (4-4) vs. Indiana (6-1) Tampa, Fla.

TIME 11:30 a.m. LINE Indiana by 61/2 O/U 661/2 TV ABC

Jan. 2 Fiesta Oregon (4-2) vs. Iowa State (8-3) Glendale, Ariz.

TIME 3 p.m. LINE Iowa State by 41/2 O/U 57 TV ESPN

Jan. 2 Orange Texas A&M (8-1) vs. North Carolina (8-3) Miami Gardens, Fla.

TIME 7 p.m. LINE Texas A&M by 7 O/U 681/2 TV ESPN

Jan. 11 CFP Champ. Semifinal winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner Miami Gardens, Fla.

TIME 7 p.m. LINE TBA O/U TBA TV ESPN

*The CFP semifinal played in Arlington, Texas, was originally scheduled for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., but was moved beause of coronavirus concerns.