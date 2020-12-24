Catalon, Morgan get 1st-team nods

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan (31) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during a game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Fayetteville. ( Arkansas Razorbacks )

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas put a pair of defenders -- linebacker Grant Morgan and safety Jalen Catalon -- on the All-SEC first team released by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks was named to the second team.

Morgan, a fifth-year senior from Greenwood, also earned first-team honors in voting by SEC coaches on Tuesday. Catalon, Burks and linebacker Bumper Pool were second-team choices by the coaches.

Morgan said in a video conference Tuesday he expected to play in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 31 after missing the season finale against Alabama with a knee injury. He led all FBS players with 111 tackles at the time of his knee injury at Missouri on Dec. 5. Morgan still ranks second in total tackles and leads the country with 12.3 tackles per game.

"My individual awards are not showing -- they don't glorify the people that are behind it and the work that's done in the background," Morgan said of his All-SEC honor on Tuesday. "So my teammates helped me out a lot. They helped me to be in the right place at the right time, just to be able to make the statistics that I did and be able to do what I did."

Catalon talked about Morgan on Tuesday.

"He was the motor of our defense and he deserved that, without a doubt," Catalon said of the first-team All-SEC honors.

Morgan is also one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the top player in the nation who began his career as a walk-on.

Catalon, a redshirt freshman from Mansfield, Texas, who also made the coaches' All-Freshman team, leads all FBS freshmen with 99 tackles and he has three interceptions on the season.

Burks, a sophomore out of Warren, had 51 receptions for 820 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Alabama swept the major individual awards, with Coach Nick Saban voted SEC coach of the year, and receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Patrick Surtain II the offensive and defensive players of the year. Auburn running back Tank Bigsby was voted SEC newcomer of the year.

Texas Bowl

ARKANSAS VS. TCU

WHEN Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Central

WHERE NRG Stadium, Houston

RECORDS Arkansas 3-7, TCU 6-4

TV ESPN

