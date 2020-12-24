Central Arkansas forecast is cold, clear for Christmas Day

Central Arkansas is experiencing weather about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, as a result of a cold front that moved through the state Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will be sunny, although breezy, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 40 degrees and the low in the lower 20s, said meteorologist Chris Buonanno.

The normal high for this time of year is about 51 degrees, Buonanno said, with the cold front passing through resulting in showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night.

On Christmas Day, Central Arkansas can expect highs in the lower 40s and lows in the mid-20s, Buonanno said.

Over the weekend, Central Arkansas can anticipate slightly warmer weather with a high in the mid-50s and low in the upper-30s for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday there will be a slight chance of rain for the central area and chances will increase going into next week, particularly Tuesday and Wednesday, Buonanno said. Sunday will see temperatures in the 60s and a low in the upper-30s, according to the National Weather Service.