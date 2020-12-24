Child playing with gun shoots his leg

A 10-year-old shot himself in the leg Wednesday afternoon while playing with a gun, according to Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Police responded to the incident in the 5800 block of Dreher Lane at 1:20 p.m., and the child was rushed to the hospital for treatment of the injury, Edwards said.

The child is in good condition, according to Edwards.

This is the city's second youth involved in an accidental shooting this week.

A youth is charged with manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a minor after the shooting of 18-year-old Dante Jones, who died of his wounds Monday morning. That shooting occurred in the 5200 block of Peach Leaf Cove.