Christmas day closings

These state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the Christmas Day holiday Friday:

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Garbage collection delayed one day. Recycling will be picked up today.

Little Rock: Routes will be delayed one day.

Little Rock Recycling: Routes will be delayed one day.

Maumelle: Today's routes will run as normal. Friday's routes will be collected Saturday. Recycling will resume Monday.

North Little Rock: Routes will be delayed one day.

Sherwood: Friday routes will be picked up Monday.

Wrightsville: Any large items will be picked up in two weeks.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: Not available.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will be closed today and Christmas Day.

Jacksonville: Offices will be closed today and Christmas Day.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices will be closed today and Christmas Day. Emergency number is (501) 223-1509.

Little Rock: Offices will be closed Christmas Day.

Maumelle: Offices will be closed today and Christmas Day.

North Little Rock: Offices will be closed today and Christmas Day.

Sherwood: Offices will be closed today and Christmas Day.

Wrightsville: Offices will be closed today and Christmas Day.

Pulaski County: Offices will be closed today and Christmas Day.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices will be closed today and Christmas Day.

State: Offices will be closed today and Christmas Day.

Federal: Offices will be closed Christmas Day.

State Capitol: Offices and building will be closed Christmas Day.

Little Rock 311 services: Office will be closed Christmas Day, but 311 service will be available.

POST OFFICE

Post offices will be closed Christmas Day. Deliveries will not be made, and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today, Friday and Saturday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today and Friday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed because of covid-19.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville/North Pulaski: Students return Jan. 4.

Little Rock: Students return Jan. 5.

North Little Rock: Students return Jan. 5.

Pulaski County Special: Students return Jan. 4.

ROCK REGION METRO:

Bus routes will not run Christmas Day. Offices will be closed Christmas Day.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed Christmas Day.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces Friday in observance of Christmas Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced.