Jefferson county names Fletcher deputy of month

The Jefferson County sheriff's office recently named Joshua Fletcher deputy of the month for November.

"Joining the Jefferson County force almost three years ago, Fletcher enjoys helping others and continues to demonstrate it through his dedication to service in the Jefferson County community," according to a news release.

He has been in law enforcement for nearly three years and served eight years in the U.S. Army.

"It's an honor to be recognized as deputy of the month," said Fletcher. "It means the sheriff's office is watching and acknowledging what I'm doing in the community, and I am grateful for that."

Described as a man of few words who always steps up when called upon, Fletcher is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and Kappa Kappa Psi.

"I am excited to see Deputy Fletcher showcase his potential and achieve deputy of the month," said Patrol Lt. Christopher Grider. "Deputy Fletcher is a vital member of the patrol division and is also involved with the JCSO Honor Guard."

The quality of dedication is important for the sheriff's office's long-term success, according to the release.

"We look forward to Fletcher's ability to achieve the highest level of success, and being recognized as deputy of the month is just the beginning. We value all our employees and are especially pleased to watch them meet the challenges presented and grow into greater individuals," according to the release.

"It is our sincere hope that you will join us in congratulating Joshua Fletcher on his accomplishment and in wishing him continued success at our agency," according to the release.

The patrol deputy of the month is chosen based on a system of points totaled each month for duties performed.