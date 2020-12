Final high school football rankings

Overall top 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.Bryant 7A-Central 13-0

COMMENT Hornets earned third consecutive Class 7A state title

2.North Little Rock 7A-Central 11-2

COMMENT Charging Wildcats reached fifth state title game in a row

3.Greenwood 6A-West 14-0

COMMENT Chris Young wins first championship as Bulldogs coach

4.Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 13-0

COMMENT Bruins won sixth state title in seven years, defeating rival LR Christian

5.Conway 7A-Central 8-4

COMMENT Wampus Cats advanced to Class 7A semifinals, lost to Bryant

6.Cabot 7A-Central 8-4

COMMENT Upset of 7A-West champ Bentonville propelled Panthers to semifinals

7.Bentonville 7A-West 10-1

COMMENT Tigers on top of 7A-West for fifth year in a row, but lost first playoff game

8.Lake Hamilton 6A-West 11-2

COMMENT Both losses for Wolves came against Class 6A champion Greenwood

9.Sylvan Hills 6A-East 9-4

COMMENT Chris Hill was outstanding in first year as leader of Bears

10.Shiloh Christian 4A-1 14-1

COMMENT Saints did not lose to an Arkansas team in 2020

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Bryant 7A-Central 13-0 North Little Rock 7A-Central 11-2 Conway 7A-Central 8-4 Cabot 7A-Central 8-4 Bentonville 7A-West 10-1 Spr. Har-Ber 7A-West 5-7

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Greenwood 6A-West 14-0 Lake Hamilton 6A-West 11-2 Sylvan Hills 6A-East 9-4 LR Parkview 6A-West 8-2 Benton 6A-West 6-5 Mountain Home 6A-West 6-6

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Pul. Academy 5A-Central 13-0 LR Christian 5A-Central 9-3 Wynne 5A-East 11-1 Harrison 5A-West 10-2 Texarkana 5A-South 7-1 Magnolia 5A-South 8-3

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Shiloh Christian 4A-1 14-1 Rivercrest 4A-3 13-1 Stuttgart 4A-2 12-1 Warren 4A-8 8-4 Nashville 4A-7 9-3 Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 8-4

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Harding Academy 3A-2 12-1 McGehee 3A-6 12-1 Hoxie 3A-3 12-1 Prescott 3A-5 10-1 Glen Rose 3A-5 11-3 Booneville 3A-4 10-3

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.